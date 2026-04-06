Vinicius Junior opens up on Real Madrid struggles under Xabi Alonso, admitting that the pair 'did not connect'

By Matt Law | 06 Apr 2026 17:49 , Last updated: 06 Apr 2026 17:51

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior admitted that playing under Xabi Alonso earlier this season was "a difficult moment" in his career.

Vinicius had a tough relationship with Alonso during the latter's short time in charge of Real Madrid, with the Brazilian not considered to be a key part of the team by the 44-year-old.

The attacker reacted furiously to being substituted by Alonso in the latter stages of El Clasico against Barcelona at Bernabeu last October, and the 25-year-old has admitted that he struggled "to connect" with the club's former head coach.

“It was a difficult moment because I played a lot of matches but had little game time. The coach has his method. Every coach has their own way, and I think it wasn’t possible to connect as he wanted and as the team wanted," Vinicius told reporters.

"But it was a learning experience. I learned a lot and the players helped me during that time as well. After reflecting a lot, I have improved as a person, and I hope I can continue like this with [Alvaro] Arbeloa, with whom I have a wonderful connection.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Vinicius opens up on "difficult" Alonso relationship

"He has always given me confidence and told me exactly what I need to do. I am prepared and ready to play great matches for this club that has given me so much.

“I’m not referring to my connection with Xabi Alonso, I’m talking about the game method and what happened. With Arbeloa, I’ve had a special connection, just as I did with [Carlo] Ancelotti.

"He has always given me confidence, made it clear what he expects from me, and I give everything for this team, as I always have and always will.

"This is the club of my life, and I seize every opportunity. I’ve spent a long time without scoring goals, something that had never happened to me since I first arrived here when I was young and inexperienced.

"Bad moments can come, and they did, but I have learned and want to continue learning every day, because Real Madrid players don’t only experience good times; there are also bad ones, and the best players always turn things around.”

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

How has Vinicius performed for Real Madrid this season?

Vinicius found it difficult to make his mark in the early months of the campaign, but he has now found the back of the net 10 times in his last 15 matches in all competitions.

The attacker has a record of 17 goals and 13 assists in 44 appearances for Real Madrid this term, including five goals and seven assists in 12 appearances in the Champions League.

Vinicius is set to be in the starting side when Real Madrid face Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night.