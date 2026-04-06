Arsenal's bizarre record against Portuguese teams as Mikel Arteta chases Champions League first against Sporting

By Ben Knapton | 06 Apr 2026 17:27 , Last updated: 06 Apr 2026 17:31

Arsenal must attempt to banish a bizarre European curse if they are to gain a first-leg lead in their Champions League quarter-final clash with Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday evening.

Mikel Arteta's men may have originally come into the two-legged tie as favourites to progress, but their European credentials have been called into question following recent results.

The Gunners were still on for four trophies a little over a fortnight ago, but they are now only scrapping for Champions League and Premier League glory after suffering EFL Cup and FA Cup heartbreak.

Arteta oversaw a dismal 2-1 defeat to Southampton in the quarter-finals of the latter competition on Saturday evening, and one particular statistic does not paint a pretty picture for Arsenal ahead of Tuesday's game.

Indeed, the Gunners have incredibly never won a European knockout game away to Portuguese opposition, drawing four and losing two of their previous six such matches in the Champions League and Europa League.

Arsenal aiming to banish unique Champions League curse in Sporting first leg

© Iconsport / PA Images

Both of those defeats have come at the hands of Porto, who beat Arsenal 2-1 in the first leg of their 2009-10 Champions League last-16 tie at home, before a 1-0 victory at the same stage in February 2024.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have drawn twice away to Benfica in European competition, a 1-1 stalemate in a 1991-92 European Cup second-round clash, and an identical result in the 2020-21 Europa League.

Upcoming opponents Sporting have also held Arsenal to two stalemates on Portuguese soil, a goalless draw in a 1969 Fairs Cup encounter, and a 2-2 draw in the 2022-23 Europa League before prevailing on penalties at the Emirates.

However, Arsenal memorably pummelled Sporting 5-1 at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in last year's UCL league phase, in addition to a 1-0 success at the same venue in the 2018-19 Europa League.

In normal time alone, Arsenal remain unbeaten against their upcoming hosts in all competitions, drawing four and winning three of their previous seven battles with Sporting.

Arsenal's European knockout away record vs. Portuguese teams 2023-24 Champions League: Porto 1-0 Arsenal 2022-23 Europa League: Sporting 2-2 Arsenal 2020-21 Europa League: Benfica 1-1 Arsenal 2009-10 Champions League: Porto 2-1 Arsenal 1991-92 European Cup: Benfica 1-1 Arsenal 1969-70 Fairs Cup: Sporting 0-0 Arsenal

Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres chasing history in Sporting first leg

© Imago / Sportimage

All eyes will undoubtedly be on the performance of Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres on Tuesday night, as the Swede reunites with the team he scored a phenomenal 97 goals in 102 appearances for.

Gyokeres bagged six strikes for Sporting in the 2024-25 Champions League, and if he finds the net on Tuesday, he will become the first player in history to score for and against the club in the competition.

The 27-year-old is expected to be restored to the first XI after equalising for Arsenal at St Mary's, and Arteta also received a triple injury boost in Monday's training session.

However, the Gunners could also be without both Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard for the second leg at the Emirates, which takes place on April 15.