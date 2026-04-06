Real Madrid head coach dismisses controversial Kylian Mbappe claim ahead of Bayern Munich battle at Bernabeu

By Matt Law | 06 Apr 2026 16:05 , Last updated: 06 Apr 2026 16:07

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has said that it is "an extraordinary privilege" to have Kylian Mbappe at his disposal.

Mbappe has scored 82 goals and registered 11 assists in 95 appearances for Real Madrid since making the move to the club from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2024.

Real Madrid fell short in La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey during Mbappe's first season at the club, though, and it could be another underwhelming campaign for Los Blancos if success in the Champions League is not secured.

Indeed, Los Blancos have fallen seven points behind Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table.

Real Madrid will take on Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, with the first leg taking place at Bernabeu on Tuesday night.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Arbeloa pays tribute to Mbappe ahead of Bayern clash

There have been suggestions that Mbappe's presence has unbalanced the team, but Arbeloa has paid tribute to the Frenchman, who has scored 38 goals and registered six assists in 36 appearances during the 2025-26 campaign.

“A lot of opinions might reach me, but the only thing that matters is what I think. Having a player like Mbappe in the team is an extraordinary privilege," Arbeloa told reporters.

"I don't know if there's any coach in the world who wouldn't want him. I put myself in the shoes of the defenders who play against Real Madrid, having to face Mbappe, Vinicius [Junior], [Federico] Valverde, or [Jude] Bellingham, who are among the best players on the planet and have earned that recognition through their performances.

"It's a privilege as a coach to have them.

© Imago / PGS Photo Agency

Mbappe has scored 38 goals for Real Madrid this season

"I'm delighted to have this kind of problem, to have great players at my disposal and a player like Kylian Mbappe, who has come to Real Madrid for matches like tomorrow's and knockout rounds like this one.

"I'm sure we will see Kylian performing at his best level and leading the team, as he always knows how to do. I have great confidence in all the players.

"Just as you mention [Jude] Bellingham, I have outstanding players at my disposal. It's a privilege to have them and not face situations where we have ten or eleven players out, as has happened many times.”

Mbappe is set to be joined in the final third of the field by Vinicius against Bayern, but Bellingham is expected to start on the bench, with the Englishman being protected due to his recent hamstring injury.