Ben White England return: Arsenal defender's World Cup 2026 chances assessed after hero-to-villain cameo, Wembley boos

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 28 Mar 2026 20:15

Ben White returned to the England setup after more than three years away as the Three Lions hosted Uruguay in an international friendly at Wembley Stadium on March 27, 2026.

The Arsenal full-back had previously distanced himself from international duty following his abrupt departure from the 2022 World Cup squad, a decision widely linked to a reported falling-out with Steve Holland - Gareth Southgate’s assistant at the time.

However, White agreed to re-join the national team when current manager Thomas Tuchel extended an invitation, with an injury to Jarell Quansah creating an opportunity for the 28-year-old, who was understood to be eager to represent England again amid debate surrounding his recall.

The Arsenal right-back’s return in the 1-1 draw with Uruguay proved eventful, as he received a hostile reception from sections of the crowd upon his introduction before producing a mixed cameo that saw him go from hero to villain.

With that in mind, Sports Mole assesses White’s return to the England squad, the reaction to his comeback, and his chances of securing a place at the 2026 World Cup.

Ben White’s return to action for England in eventful cameo

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Coming on as a replacement for Fikayo Tomori in the 69th minute, White was greeted by boos from sections of the Wembley crowd, yet he quickly responded on the pitch.

Just 12 minutes after his introduction, the 28-year-old full-back turned home from close range after Cole Palmer’s corner was flicked on by Dominic Calvert-Lewin to hand England the lead.

However, what had appeared to be a perfect return unravelled late on when White conceded a penalty, allowing Federico Valverde to convert from the spot and secure a draw.

The hero-to-villain cameo sparked debate, compounded by the reception he received, with Tuchel urging the defender to take it on the chin while backing him to write a new chapter.

Were England fans right to boo Ben White upon his return?

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Before assessing the reaction, it is important to revisit the background behind White’s prolonged absence from international duty.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion defender reportedly left camp during preparations for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar following an alleged disagreement with then-assistant manager Holland, who was said to have questioned his commitment in front of teammates.

White subsequently distanced himself from the national team, declining multiple call-ups, with the Arsenal man even arranging his 2023 wedding to Milly Adams during an international window.

While the 28-year-old received backing from club manager Mikel Arteta, who described his decision as courageous, his recent recall appears to have revived lingering resentment among some supporters.

Whether White was right to withdraw from international duty or the fans were justified in their reaction may not be the most pressing issue, but the key question now is if the defender can force his way into the World Cup squad amid the controversy and fierce competition for places.

What are Ben White's chances of making the 2026 World Cup?

© Imago

Tuchel noted that England supporters have previously booed their own players, but White’s situation appeared more pointed as the defender was jeered despite marking his return with a goal.

The reaction also came amid underlying criticism surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold’s omission, with the decision to draft White in as Quansah’s replacement instead of the Real Madrid man doing little to quieten debate around the selection.

However, Tuchel defended his call by explaining that the Arsenal defender fits the profile he wants from a right-back, highlighting his tactical discipline, defensive awareness and versatility across the back line.

That was evident against Uruguay as White was introduced at centre-back, though it remains uncertain whether that mixed cameo will strengthen his case amid the external noise and scepticism from sections of the support.

The 28-year-old also faces fierce competition at right-back from the likes of Tino Livramento, Reece James and Djed Spence, while strong options in central defence such as Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Harry Maguire, Dan Burn, John Stones and Tomori mean White faces an uphill battle to secure a place in the World Cup squad.