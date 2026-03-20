Trent Alexander-Arnold: Thomas Tuchel clarifies why Real Madrid star missed England squad

By Seye Omidiora | 20 Mar 2026 18:26

Thomas Tuchel has noted that his decision to exclude Trent Alexander-Arnold from his 35-player England squad was a "sporting decision".

The German manager named an expansive group for the upcoming international friendlies against Uruguay and Japan as the Three Lions continue preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

Tuchel, though, has raised eyebrows by omitting several high-profile stars who were expected to be involved in the final warm-up matches.

Alexander-Arnold is the most notable absentee despite showing a significant upturn in form for the European heavyweights.

Tuchel explains "sporting decision" to omit Alexander-Arnold

© Imago

Tuchel clarified in a press conference on Friday that the decision to leave out the 27-year-old was based purely on sporting grounds.

The former Chelsea boss insisted that he already possesses a clear understanding of Alexander-Arnold's capabilities and wishes to evaluate other options in the right-back position.

Jarell Quansah, Tino Livramento and Djed Spence have all been retained in the camp as the manager looks to finalise his defensive hierarchy.

"It's a sporting decision that we stick with Jarell Quansah, Tino Livramento and Djed Spence who can play for us at right-back," said the ex-Chelsea boss via Mirror Football.

"It is a decision for Dom Solanke and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who I don't know as well as Ollie Watkins. I feel I have a very clear picture of what Ollie can give us, so I want to have a look at two other players.

"I know it's a tough one, I know it's a big name. He's a huge talent with a big career, but I feel I know what Trent can give us and decided to stick to the players that we have had in camp."

Implications for Alexander-Arnold ahead of the World Cup

© Imago

The snub comes at a frustrating time for Alexander-Arnold who has recently established himself as a regular starter under Alvaro Arbeloa in Madrid since returning from injury.

Having struggled initially following his £10m move from Liverpool last summer, the defender was instrumental in Real’s recent Champions League triumph over Manchester City.

Alexander-Arnold's omission suggests that his place on the plane to the United States is far from guaranteed despite his elite-level experience.

With Tuchel also handing a shock maiden call-up to 35-year-old Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele, the England manager appears to be prioritising specific squad roles over reputation.