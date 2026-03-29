Tottenham transfer news: Spurs could be forced into 'reluctant' player sale as Newcastle circle for Premier League star

By Lewis Nolan | 29 Mar 2026 17:30

Tottenham Hotspur striker Dominic Solanke is a target for Newcastle United in the event of the club's relegation, the latest report has revealed.

Spurs' season has fallen far below expectations, with the team currently 17th in the Premier League, and they are only one point above 18th-placed West Ham United.

The dismissal of interim boss Igor Tudor has thrown the club further into disarray, and with just seven league games left, fans have become increasingly fearful of relegation.

Should a new manager fail to guide the Londoners to safety, Spurs could be forced to sell a number of their stars in the summer transfer window.

Football Insider claim that Tottenham could find it difficult to keep striker Dominic Solanke at the club if they are relegated, with Newcastle said to be interested in the Englishman. © Imago / Martin Dalton Dominic Solanke assessed: Should Tottenham keep striker at club? Solanke's season has been disrupted by injuries, with the forward having only started eight Premier League games this term. The 28-year-old has scored three times in the top flight, but he did score three times in just 132 minutes in the Champions League this term.

DOMINIC SOLANKE 2025-26 STATS Appearances: 17 Starts: 9 Goals: 6 Assists: 0

Though relegation from the Premier League would be disastrous, Solanke has played in the Championship for Bournemouth.

The Englishman scored 44 goals and provided 15 assists in 86 appearances in the second tier, and his experience in the division could be crucial if Spurs have ambitions of earning promotion at the first time of asking.

© Imago

Why Premier League survival could still lead to mass exodus

While relegation from the top flight would undoubtedly lead to numerous exits, a number of players could still leave the club even if they remain in the league.

Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have consistently been linked with moves away, with the former having publicly criticised Tottenham in social media posts.

It is hard to imagine the team's top players being willing to stay considering there is no guarantee that Spurs will be back competing for Champions League football next season.