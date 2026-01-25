Preview: Wycombe Wanderers vs Wigan Athletic - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 25 Jan 2026 15:52 , Last updated: 25 Jan 2026 17:00

Wycombe Wanderers will be looking to return to winning ways on Tuesday night when they welcome Wigan Athletic to Adams Park in a League One clash.

The Chairboys lost 2-0 at home to Peterborough United at the weekend, while Ryan Lowe's side rescued a point after being 3-0 down after 49 minutes to Doncaster Rovers

Match preview

Wycombe Wanderers' strong start to the calendar year came to an end at the weekend as they fell to a 2-0 loss at home to an in-form Peterborough United side, ending a 23-year run of avoiding defeat to them at Adams Park.

Wycombe missed a chance to move into the top half of the League One table, with goals from Kyrell Lisbie and Cian Hayes handing the hosts their ninth loss of the season.

With that said, after 27 league matches, nine wins and nine draws to go along with their losses mean they come into this clash in 12th, very much in with a shout of being in the playoff picture by the end of the season.

Prior to the weekend setback, Michael Duff's side were on a four-match unbeaten run that had kept their playoff hopes alive, with a valuable point against the league leaders during that spell.

A strong aspect of their season has been their defence, with only 31 league goals conceded so far which ranks among the better records in the division.

As for Wigan, they arrive in Buckinghamshire in desperate need of turning around their league form as quickly as possible, after recent weeks have seen them get dragged into a relegation battle.

Lowe's side looked set for another defeat when they found themselves 3-0 down after 49 minutes against Doncaster Rovers.

However, goals from Joe Taylor, Callum Wright and Owen Moxon on his debut rescued a dramatic point away from home in the final stages of the weekend clash.

Although the late point would have felt like a win, Wigan still have it all to do.

Their poor run of form, where they have won just once in their past six, means they come into Tuesday night's encounter in 19th place and just two points above the dreaded drop zone.

This will be the third meeting between the two sides this season after Wycombe won 2-0 and 1-0 in the League Cup and League One respectively.

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

L D D W W L

Wigan Athletic League One form:

L W D L L D

Wigan Athletic form (all competitions):

W D L W L D

Team News

Duff's side appear to have come away from their latest clash unscathed, but will be unable to call upon several first team players.

Josh Scowen and Ewan Henderson will miss out through injury but captain Jack Grimmer has returned in recent weeks and is expected to start.

Wigan Athletic also appear to have come away from their latest match with no further injury woes.

Lowe will however be unable to call upon Isaac Mabaya, Jack Rogers and Ryan Trevitt.

After scoring on his debut, Moxon is expected to retain his place in the starting lineup.

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Norris; Casey, Hagelskjaer, Allen; Grimmer, Boyd-Munce, Leahy, Harvie; Woodrow, Fink, L. Harris

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Aimson, Carragher, Fox; B. Rodrigues, M. Smith, Moxon, Murray; Bettoni, Saydee, Taylor

We say: Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 Wigan Athletic

Higher in the table and in the better form, we see this one only going one way.

We do expect a competitive contest but believe Wycombe will have enough quality on the day to record their third victory of the season over Wigan Athletic.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.