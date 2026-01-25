Preview: Fiorentina vs Como - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 25 Jan 2026 09:49 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 23:04

Coming into Tuesday's last-16 clash in contrasting form, crisis club Fiorentina will host high-flying Como in the Coppa Italia.

With both aiming to book a quarter-final tie against Napoli, the Viola are still mired in the Serie A drop zone, while their ambitious visitors are vying for a place in Europe.

Match preview

Having dragged themselves away from the foot of Serie A with a positive set of results to start 2026, Fiorentina had a good chance to extend that trend when hosting relegation rivals Cagliari on Saturday.

However, following their best run of an unexpectedly awful campaign, the Viola took a step backwards by losing 2-1 at Stadio Franchi, where they were frequently exposed on the counter.

After falling two goals behind, recent signing Marco Brescianini pulled one back and had another shot cleared off the line, but defeat ultimately left Fiorentina stuck inside the bottom three.

With little time to reflect on another home loss, they must return to the Franchi for the first of at least two important knockout ties within the next few weeks.

Before facing Jagiellonia Bialystok in the Conference League playoffs - and potentially Napoli in the cup quarter-finals - Paolo Vanoli's side will welcome one of Italy's form teams to Tuscany.

Entering at this stage due to their European commitments, Fiorentina's first domestic cup clash of a troubled season will pit the six-time Coppa Italia winners against Como.

Including a dramatic 2-1 victory in September's league fixture, Como have taken maximum points away from both visits to Florence since they returned to Serie A.

This time, buoyed by two emphatic wins over the past week, Cesc Fabregas and co will arrive full of confidence and must surely start as favourites.

Following an eye-catching 3-0 away win over Lazio, the Lariani hit hapless Torino for six at the weekend, as Tasos Douvikas bagged a brace and Martin Baturina continued his hot streak.

Having previously thumped Toro 5-1 in Turin, free-scoring Como have proved ruthless opponents in their quest to reach Europe - something the modest Lombardy club has never done before.

Still in the mix for Champions League qualification, Cesc's side will have their credentials tested by upcoming league games against AC Milan, Juventus and Atalanta BC, but they must first resume their Coppa Italia campaign.

After a first-round win over Sudtirol at the start of the season, the Biancoblu beat Sassuolo 3-0 to reach the last 16, with Douvikas adding to a Jesus Rodriguez double.

Several months later, they are within one win of the last eight, potentially bringing the club's first Coppa triumph another step closer.

Fiorentina form (all competitions):

L W D D W L

Como Coppa Italia form:

W W

Como form (all competitions):

W W D L W W

Team News

With Moise Kean recently sidelined by an ankle problem - and Edin Dzeko now departed - Roberto Piccoli could lead Fiorentina's front line again, but Vanoli may make other changes.

After a loss and before Saturday's tough league trip to Napoli, several fresh faces are available: early January arrivals Manor Solomon and Brescianini have recently been joined by Jack Harrison and Giovanni Fabbian.

Solomon was handed his first start in place of the injured Fabiano Parisi against Cagliari, while long-term absentee Tariq Lamptey will also miss out on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Como are still missing Assane Diao, Alvaro Morata and Edoardo Goldaniga, but Jayden Addai was back on the bench against Torino.

Given the relative depth of his squad, Fabregas is also likely to rotate, meaning joint-top scorers Douvikas and Nico Paz may both be rested.

Alongside weekend goalscorer Nico Kuhn - whose minutes have been limited since signing from Celtic - Spanish veterans Sergi Roberto and Alberto Moreno are vying for promotion from the bench.

Fiorentina possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Kouadio, Pongracic, Ranieri, Fortini; Mandragora, Nicolussi Caviglia; Solomon, Brescianini, Harrison; Piccoli

Como possible starting lineup:

Butez; Van Der Brempt, Carlos, Ramon, Moreno; Caqueret, Da Cunha; Kuhn, Baturina, Addai; Rodriguez

We say: Fiorentina 1-2 Como

Given their priorities will be staying afloat in Serie A and progressing in the Conference League, Fiorentina may take their eye off the ball in the Coppa Italia.

The Viola's home record is also weak, while Como have lost just three from 11 on the road and can produce goals from several sources.

