Man City lineup vs. Salford: Predicted XI for FA Cup fourth-round tie

By Oliver Thomas | 12 Feb 2026 13:05 , Last updated: 12 Feb 2026 14:28

Manchester City could be without up to five players for Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round clash with Salford City.

Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel) remain sidelined with injuries, while it is unclear when Jeremy Doku (calf) or Savinho (unspecified) will return, but there is an expectation that both wingers could be available at some stage this month.

Erling Haaland was taken off a half time in Man City’s 3-0 Premier League win over Fulham on Wednesday with “niggles” according to manager Pep Guardiola, and the striker is unlikely to be risked in this fixture against Salford.

Guardiola is indeed likely to make a number of changes and freshen up his starting lineup, which could see goalkeeper James Trafford return between the sticks at the expense of first-choice shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Rico Lewis, who scored twice in City’s emphatic 10-1 win over Exeter City in the third round last month, is expected to replace Matheus Nunes and begin at right-back, while Max Alleyne, Abdukodir Khusanov and Nathan Ake could complete the back four. John Stones is another contender to feature in defence for the first time since December 2 after recovering from injury.

Nico Gonzalez is in line to replace Rodri at the base of City’s midfield, while Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki could be recalled to operate in advanced midfield roles in behind Omar Marmoush, who is set to replace Haaland in attack.

Either, or both, of Bernardo Silva and Antoine Semenyo, who scored on his City debut in the FA Cup win over Exeter, may be given a rest this weekend, so Cherki, Phil Foden and 17-year-old Ryan McAidoo could be deployed out wide.

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Trafford; Lewis, Khusanov, Alleyne, Ake; Gonzalez; McAidoo, Reijnders, Foden, Cherki; Marmoush