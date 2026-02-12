Man City injury news: Erling Haaland concern emerges as Pep Guardiola issues update after Fulham win

By Oliver Thomas | 12 Feb 2026 08:19

Pep Guardiola has provided an update on the fitness of striker Erling Haaland following Manchester City’s 3-0 Premier League win over Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Haaland scored his first non-penalty goal since December 20 to end an unwanted eight-match run and help the Citizens move to within three points of title rivals Arsenal at the summit.

The 25-year-old’s instinctive snapshot from the edge of the penalty area was Man City’s third goal of the night, after earlier strikes from Antoine Semenyo and Nico O’Reilly had put the hosts in complete control.

Haaland’s goal also saw him draw level with Man City icon Colin Bell on 153 career goals for the club, moving him up to joint-fourth in the all-time goalscorer rankings.

However, Man City’s No.9 did not re-emerge for the second half, with Omar Marmoush summoned on in his place, and the decision was "common sense" in the eyes of Guardiola.

© Imago

Man City 3-0 Fulham: Guardiola explains early Haaland withdrawal

Explaining why he decided to take Haaland off at half time, Guardiola told reporters: “Niggles. He didn’t feel comfortable.

“The reason why? Many games. I didn’t speak with doctors, I don’t know exactly what he has.

“He said I don’t feel comfortable and at 3-0, with Omar [Marmoush] and games to come, it was common sense.”

Haaland is undoubtedly an integral first-team figure for Man City and has scored a team-high 29 goals in all competitions this season, a remarkable 19 goals more than his nearest challenger Phil Foden (10).

The Norway international has scored 22 of his goals in the Premier League this term and is the firm favourite to win a third Golden Boot award in four seasons, though his minutes may need to be managed in the coming weeks.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Will Haaland miss Man City vs. Salford in FA Cup?

Indeed, Haaland has played 2,920 minutes across all competitions this season, more than any other Man City player, with 2,148 minutes played in the Premier League alone.

Haaland has shown signs of fatigue during a busy fixture schedule for the Citizens, and with games still coming thick and fast for Guardiola’s side, the striker may need to be rested in a select few matches for his and City’s own benefit.

To the surprise of many, Haaland started and played the first 45 minutes of City’s emphatic 10-1 victory over Exeter City in the FA Cup third round last month – Haaland did not score as the Citizens entered half time four goals ahead.

However, Haaland is seemingly unlikely to be involved in Saturday’s fourth-round tie at home to League Two outfit Salford City, who Man City thumped by an 8-0 scoreline in the FA Cup last season.

Marmoush and Semenyo are two adequate alternatives to lead the line for the Citizens if Haaland is indeed absent, the latter of whom has scored five goals in eight games since arriving from Bournemouth for £64m in January.

Guardiola will hope that Haaland will be fit and firing for Man City’s next Premier League game at home to Newcastle United on February 21, before thy conclude the month with a trip to Leeds United a week later.