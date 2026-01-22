Preview: Blackpool vs Northampton Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 22 Jan 2026 15:53

Blackpool will be looking to pick up their first win in four games when they welcome Northampton Town to Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit 20th in the League One table and are only outside the relegation zone on goals scored, while the visitors are 21st and have a game in hand over the Seasiders.

Match preview

Blackpool suffered a 2-1 defeat to Barnsley last weekend, with manager Ian Evatt claiming his side "beat ourselves" after David McGoldrick netted a last-minute winner.

McGoldrick scored a brace either side of an Ashley Fletcher goal, with Blackpool goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell at fault for the opener, and Evatt is hopeful his side can bounce back against Northampton.

The Seasiders made a poor start to season under Steve Bruce, but enjoyed an uplift in results after he was replaced by Evatt in October and they went unbeaten in the league in December.

However, they started 2026 by losing 5-1 to Port Vale on New Year's Day after James Husband was sent off in the first half and they have not won a game since.

Northampton, meanwhile, are without a win in their last five league games and were beaten 2-1 by Wycombe Wanderers last weekend.

However, manager Kevin Nolan remains "very confident" his side can turn things around and secure survival, admitting that they are "in a poor moment and need to snap out of it quickly".

Northampton will be buoyed by the fact that they beat Blackpool 1-0 earlier this season, but their squad depth has suffered after striker Ethan Wheatley and defender Jordan Thorniley were recalled from their loan spells.

One of the main reasons for the Cobblers's struggles so far this season has been their attacking woes, with only rock-bottom Port Vale managing less goals than their 23 strikes.

Blackpool League One form:

WWWLLL

Blackpool form (all competitions):

WWLLLL

Northampton Town League One form:

WLLDDL

Northampton Town form (all competitions):

LLDDWL

Team News

Blackpool could hand debuts to Michael Obafemi and Joel Randall after they joined on loan from Burnley and Bolton Wanderers respectively.

However, they will be missing Albie Morgan, Michael Ihiekwe, Fraser Horsfall, Hayden Coulson and Dale Taylor through injury, while Husband is still serving a suspension after his red card against Port Vale.

Northampton could welcome back Cameron McGeehan and Michael Forbes from injury, but Tyrese Fornah, Elliott Moore and Liam Shaw remain sidelined.

Kyle Edwards is also expected to miss the game after he was forced off with an adductor injury against Wycombe, with Sam Hoskins in line to replace him.

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Ashworth, Grant, Casey; Lyons, Bowler, Randall, Honeyman, Hamilton; Obafemi, Fletcher

Northampton Town possible starting lineup:

Fitzsimons; Forbes, Guthrie, McGeehan; Wormleighton, Campbell, Taylor, Guinness-Walker; List, Eaves, Hoskins

We say: Blackpool 1-1 Northampton Town

Both sides are struggling for form at the moment and we are expecting a close-fought game on Saturday.

