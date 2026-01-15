Preview: Stockport County vs Rotherham United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 15 Jan 2026 23:44 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 23:44

High-flying Stockport County host Rotherham United at Edgeley Park on Saturday as the hosts look to maintain their push for promotion from League One.

The Millers arrive in a precarious position, five points adrift of safety, and eager for points to climb out of League One’s relegation zone.

Match preview

Stockport have been in impressive form under Dave Challinor, notching a crucial 1-0 victory over Huddersfield last weekend in a key clash between promotion contenders.

County also progressed to the EFL Trophy quarter-finals with a 2-1 win against Harrogate Town in midweek, adding further momentum to their campaign.

While their home form is inconsistent at times, Edgeley Park has often been a fortress, and they will be confident of exploiting Rotherham’s vulnerabilities here.

Set-pieces and disciplined defending have been key to County’s recent results, with Challinor’s side plundering nine goals from dead-ball situations already this season.

Meanwhile, Rotherham are on a dire run of form, having lost seven consecutive matches, including a 3-0 defeat to Huddersfield in the EFL Cup round of 16 on Tuesday.

On their travels this term, the Millers have claimed a meagre two league victories all season, scoring on just seven occasions, and shipping 18.

Unsurprisingly, confidence is floundering in South Yorkshire, and squad depth has been tested, with injuries and suspensions compounding a dismal run, in which they have scored just twice in seven.

In the reverse fixture, Matt Hamshaw's side were comfortably beaten 1-0 at home, registering just one shot on target, with a short supply of goals a common theme.

Stockport County League One form:

WLWDLW

Stockport County form (all competitions):

LWDLWW

Rotherham United League One form:

LLLLLL

Rotherham United form (all competitions):

LLLLLL

Team News

Stockport will still be without Lewis Bate, Callum Connolly, Arttu Hoskonen, and Tyler Onyango due to injury, while Nathan Lowe has gone back to Stoke City following a leg injury.

New loan signing Josh Stokes could be given another start up front after scoring twice on his debut against Harrogate, marking a dream beginning to his spell from Bristol City, and Benony Andresson may come in on the wing in place of Jack Diamond, who scored against Huddersfield.

Ben Hinchliffe is expected to return in goal, with Corey Addai having featured for Stockport in the EFL Trophy.

Rotherham’s treatment room is still oversubscribed and certainly keeping the club’s medical staff busy, with Hamish Douglas, Kian Spence, Josh Benson, Daniel Gore, Marvin Kaleta, and Sam Nombe all expected to miss out.

Denzel Hall and Reece James also picked up knocks on New Year’s Day and could be unavailable, which may allow Ar’Jany Martha and Sean Raggett to keep their starting roles.

The lack of options up front means Jordan Hugill and Kion Etete are likely to lead the attack once more in a 3-5-2 formation.

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Hinchcliffe; Hunt, Hills, Pye, Edun; Norwood, Osborn; Fevrier, Stokes, Andresson; Wootton

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Dawson; Raggett, Jules, Baptiste; Rafferty, McWilliams, Yearwood, Powell, Martha; Hugill, Etete

We say: Stockport County 2-0 Rotherham United

Stockport’s momentum, coupled with their strong showing against fellow promotion contenders, should carry them through at Edgeley Park against a Rotherham side low on confidence. The Millers’ poor away form and lengthy injury list could again prove costly, with County’s organisation and efficiency in front of goal likely enough to secure a relatively comfortable home victory.

