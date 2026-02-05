Arsenal dealt new injury concern for Sunderland test as Mikel Arteta blame questioned

By Ben Knapton | 05 Feb 2026 12:42

Arsenal have been dealt yet another fresh injury concern ahead of Saturday's Premier League showdown with Sunderland at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are riding high on the back of their 1-0 win over Chelsea in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final, sealing a 4-2 aggregate victory and setting up a Wembley showdown with Manchester City next month.

Mikel Arteta's men now boast three successive wins and back-to-back clean sheets after their 4-0 thrashing of Leeds United in their last top-flight affair, but their successes have come at a slight cost.

Mikel Merino is at risk of missing the remainder of the season with a foot injury, while Bukayo Saka (hip) and Martin Odegaard (unspecified) were both missing from the triumph over Chelsea last time out.

Arsenal held an open training session on Thursday morning ahead of their battle with Sunderland, and neither Odegaard nor Saka were seen, but there was another unexpected blow for Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal handed fresh injury concern for Sunderland test

Right-back Jurrien Timber was also not involved in team practice, suggesting that the Dutchman may also be a doubt for the visit of the Black Cats this weekend.

Timber completed the full 90 minutes against both Chelsea and Leeds, although he was omitted from the squad for the Champions League clash with Kairat, as Arsenal were already through to the last 16.

Arteta will likely be pressed for an update on Timber when he holds his pre-game press conference, but the former Ajax man is ostensibly at risk of missing just his second game of the season through injury.

Timber has missed just one match this term through a physical issue, sitting out December's 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion with an ankle problem, and he has claimed three goals and five assists from 34 matches in all competitions when fully fit.

Is Mikel Arteta to blame for possible Jurrien Timber injury?

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard not involved in Arsenal open training this morning.



Timber missing out against Sunderland would not prove too problematic thanks to the presence of Ben White, who will likely be promoted to the first XI if the Netherlands international misses out.

While White has been fit for the majority of the campaign, he has been restricted to just five Premier League starts, and Timber has played the third-most minutes of any Arsenal player in 2025-26 with 2,646.

Only David Raya and Martin Zubimendi have been on the field for longer than Timber, and some fans may point the finger at Arteta for not using White more, especially in the first half of the season.

Between September 13 and November 30, White was an unused substitute in 10 consecutive Premier League games, and he was also left among the reserves at Elland Road last weekend.

Timber has been one of the best full-backs in Europe this season, but White has shown glimpses of what he is capable of and should have been considered for more minutes in the autumn, potentially lessening the risk of Timber suffering overload or a muscle injury.

However, there is also the possibility that Timber's load is simply being managed, but his status will remain unclear until Arteta sheds more light on the situation.