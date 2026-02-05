Sunderland lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Granit Xhaka denied reunion

By Ben Knapton | 05 Feb 2026 08:36

Former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka will cruelly miss out on a reunion with his erstwhile employers when Sunderland travel to the Emirates for Saturday's Premier League showdown.

The Bundesliga Invincible has been struggling with an ankle problem of late, and head coach Regis Le Bris does not expect him to return for another couple of weeks at least.

However, Sunderland did not need their skipper to secure a straightforward 3-0 win over Burnley in their most recent Premier League showdown, and the visitors will surely go with an unchanged XI against the leaders.

Le Bris ought to set up the Black Cats in a 5-4-1 shape in a bid to frustrate the Gunners, the lone striker being Brian Brobbey, who memorably scored his side's last-gasp equaliser in November's 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

Hale End product Daniel Ballard was on target in the same game, and both he and Brobbey are out to become the first Sunderland players to score home and away against Arsenal in a single Premier League season.

Ballard is expected to be part of a five-man wall protecting star goalkeeper Robin Roefs, who has the second-highest save percentage of any Premier League shot-stopper this season with 74.3%, only behind Emiliano Martinez's 75.3%.

Habib Diarra and Chemsdine Talbi marked their return to the first XI with goals on Monday night, so the pair have undoubtedly ensured their starting roles in the capital, while Omar Alderete ought to be fine despite limping off against Burnley.

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo; Le Fee, Diarra, Sadiki, Talbi; Brobbey

