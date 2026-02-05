Arsenal vs. Sunderland: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Sebastian Sternik | 05 Feb 2026 06:25 , Last updated: 05 Feb 2026 07:17

Arsenal's pursuit of the Premier League title continues this Saturday afternoon as the Gunners welcome Sunderland to the Emirates Stadium.

Sitting six points clear at the top of the Premier League table, Mikel Arteta's men are powering towards league glory. The Black Cats, on the other hand, continue to surpass expectations, with the visitors currently sitting five points adrift of the top four.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to watch Saturday's big Premier League clash.

What time does Arsenal vs. Sunderland kick off?

The Premier League clash is one of five 3pm games this Saturday.

Where is Arsenal vs. Sunderland being played?

The Emirates Stadium will play host to this tasty league encounter as Arsenal still look for their first home league win of 2026.

Sunderland are winless in seven away Premier League games, though their last successes on the road came in the capital when they defeated Chelsea 2-1.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Sunderland in the UK

TV channels

Unfortunately the game will not be broadcast live in the UK due to the 3pm blackout.

Streaming

The blackout also prevents 3pm Premier League matches from being streamed for UK audiences.

Highlights

Fans will be able to catch highlights and analysis of the game on Match of the Day. The show starts at 10.25pm on BBC One this Saturday night.

Match highlights and clips of key moments can also be found on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel, as well as their social media channels.

Arsenal vs. Sunderland: What's the story?

Despite winning just one of their last four Premier League games, Arsenal are still sitting six points clear of Manchester City and appear on track to claim their first title since the 2003-04 season.

The Gunners managed to shake off their recent home defeat to Manchester United, picking up a convincing 4-0 victory over Leeds United in West Yorkshire.

Arteta's men were also busy in the week, booking their spot in the EFL Cup final after beating rivals Chelsea over two legs.

Sunderland, meanwhile, continue to go about their business in tremendous fashion, with the Black Cats sitting a mere three points adrift of defending champions Liverpool.

Regis Le Bris and his men have won two of their last three Premier League games, meaning confidence is high as they chase their first-ever win at the Emirates.