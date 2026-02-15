Vitor Pereira contract length, backroom team confirmed as Nottingham Forest unveil new manager

By Ben Knapton | 15 Feb 2026 12:44

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the appointment of Vitor Pereira as their new head coach and have also revealed the length of the Portuguese's contract.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss arrives at the City Ground following the departure of Sean Dyche, who was sacked following the Tricky Trees' goalless draw with Wolves in midweek.

Pereira had been out of work since being relieved of his duties by the Old Gold in November, having overseen a miserable start to the season that featured two draws and eight defeats from 10 Premier League matches.

Nevertheless, the Portuguese has now been entrusted with the reins at the City Ground, as he endeavours to keep relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest afloat in the Premier League.

Forest have confirmed that Pereira has penned an 18-month contract until the end of the 2026-27 campaign, and he will be joined by four members of his backroom team on Trentside.

Nottingham Forest "delighted" to hire Vitor Pereira as new manager

© Imago / Every Second Media

Filipe Jorge Monteiro Almeida (Assistant Coach), Luis Miguel Moreira Da Silva (Assistant Coach), Bruno Filipe Araujo De Moura (Head of Physical Performance and Opposition Analysis), and Pedro Simao Capela Silva Lopes (Opposition Analyst) will all head to the City Ground alongside Pereira.

"Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm that Vítor Pereira has been appointed as Head Coach on an 18-month deal," the Garibaldi said in a statement on Sunday lunchtime.

"Most recently, he was Head Coach of Premier League club Wolves. Taking over with club in the relegation zone, Pereira led them to a six-game winning run which helped guide them to safety during the 2024-25 season.

"It was the longest winning run of any team in the top-flight last season, in a campaign which also saw Wolves score a club record number of goals in the Premier League. The 57-year-old now heads to Trentside on a deal that runs until the summer of 2027."

Pereira's Forest debut comes away to Fenerbahce in Thursday's Europa League playoff round first leg, before the Tricky Trees welcome Liverpool to the City Ground next weekend in the Premier League.

Forest are languishing in 17th place in the English top-flight table with just 27 points from 26 games, three clear of West Ham United in the final relegation spot.

Can Vitor Pereira keep Nottingham Forest in the Premier League?

© Iconsport

Wolves' fall from grace can be partially attributed to the summer exits of Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri, leaving the Old Gold with little in the way of star power or X-factor players.

Rob Edwards has only marginally succeeded in steadying the ship since his appointment, and Wolves remain at risk of being demoted to the Championship with the lowest points total in Premier League history.

However, Pereira will have X-factor players on his hands at Forest in the shape of Elliot Anderson and Morgan Gibbs-White, as well as defensive rocks Murillo and Nikola Milenkovic, both of whom are also established Premier League quality.

Having won eight major trophies in his career - including two Primeira Liga titles - the good outweighs the bad on Pereira's CV, but only time will tell if Evangelos Marinakis's decision to part ways with Dyche, Ange Postecoglou and Nuno Espirito Santo was a collection of masterstrokes or mistakes.