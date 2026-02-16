Preview: Charlton Athletic vs Portsmouth - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 16 Feb 2026 00:21 , Last updated: 16 Feb 2026 00:31

Charlton Athletic will look to extend their three-game unbeaten run when they play host to Portsmouth in Tuesday's rearranged fixture.

Meanwhile, Pompey will be desperate to return to winning ways after suffering back-to-back 1-0 defeats.

Match preview

Charlton have made a signicant effort to alleviate their relegation fears with a crucial three-game unbeaten run.

The Addicks picked up an away win over Leicester and played out a goalless draw with Queens Park Rangers, before they saw off Stoke City by a narrow 1-0 scoreline in last Saturday's home clash.

Substitute Tyreece Campbell netted an 81st-minute winner to fire Charlton to their first consecutive victory in home meetings with the Potters.

Most importantly, the win moved Charlton up to 18th spot in the Championship table, putting them seven points clear of the drop zone and six points above Tuesday's opponents.

Charlton boss Nathan Jones will be particularly pleased with the fact that his team have recorded three consecutive clean sheets since they slumped to a 4-0 away defeat to Millwall last month.

They may fancy their chances of another shutout in midweek, having kept clean sheets in their last two home meetings with Portsmouth, helping form a three-game unbeaten run in head-to-head encounters at The Valley (W1, D2).

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

In contrast to their hosts, Portsmouth will be looking to kickstart a positive run of form after failing to take anything from their last two outings.

John Mousinho's side fell to a 1-0 loss away to Preston North End, before they experienced a repeat of that scoreline in Saturday's home clash with Sheffield United.

Andre Brooks tapped home in the 90th minute to condemn Portsmouth to their first home league defeat since the end of November.

With just one point separating them from the drop zone, Pompey will be desperate to claim maximum points from Tuesday's game in hand, though that will be easier said than done given their poor away record.

The south coast outfit have won just two of their 14 Championship road trips this term (D5, L7) - only basement side Sheffield Wednesday have recorded fewer away wins in the second tier.

As the league's second-lowest scorers, Portsmouth also have work to do in the final third if they are to complete a league double over Charlton after claiming a dramatic 2-1 win in December's home encounter.

Charlton Athletic Championship form:

W L L W D W

Portsmouth Championship form:

W D D W L L

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

Charlton are without the services of defender Josh Edwards and attacker Harvey Knibbs, who are both sidelined with ankle injuries.

Forward Miles Leaburn remains a doubt after missing the last two matches with a shoulder problem.

Campbell is pushing for a starting spot after coming off the bench to score the all-important winner against Stoke.

As for the visitors, they are contending with a signicant injury list that features Hayden Matthews, Josh Knight, Conor Shaughnessy and Mark Kosznovszky.

Pompey's attacking options are also weakened by the absences of Josh Murphy, Florian Bianchini, Harvey Blair, Franco Umeh and Thomas Waddingham.

Conor Chaplin is set to miss up to two weeks with a groin injury, while there are also concerns about the fitness of Andre Dozzell and Adrian Segecic after the pair were forced off in Saturday's loss to Sheffield United.

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Kaminski; Ramsay, Jones, Bell; Clarke, Coady, Docherty, Chambers; Carey, Campbell; Dykes

Portsmouth possible starting lineup:

Schmid; Devlin, Poole, Ogilvie, Swanson; Pack, Adams; Brown, Swift, Alli; Bishop

We say: Charlton Athletic 2-0 Portsmouth

Charlton will be full of confidence after taking seven points from their last three matches, and having proven to be a strong defensive unit in recent games, we think they will do enough to get the better of a Pompey side that struggles to find the net on a consistent basis.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.