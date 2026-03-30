Man City news: Cityzens star in 'fresh' contract talks as Vincent Kompany plots raid on former club

Manchester City are looking to tie down one of their most important players as the club plans for the long term.

There has been growing noise around the future of Phil Foden in recent weeks, particularly amid interest from Europe’s elite. That has prompted action behind the scenes at the Etihad Stadium this week.

Fresh developments now suggest City are moving quickly to resolve the situation, with contract talks progressing at a crucial stage of the season.

Man City hold fresh talks with Phil Foden over new contract

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Manchester City have held 'fresh talks' with Foden over a new long-term deal, with growing confidence that an agreement will be reached before the end of the campaign. Talks took place during the international break, with the club keen to remove any uncertainty, as per TEAMtalk.

Despite a somewhat inconsistent season by his high standards, the 25-year-old midfielder has still delivered 15 goal contributions, including ten goals, underlining his continued importance. Internally, City remain fully committed to Foden as one of their central figures moving forward.

Negotiations are being led by the club’s hierarchy, and while financial terms are not expected to be a major issue, clarity over his role in the team is understood to be a key part of discussions.

Vincent Kompany keen to sign Phil Foden at Bayern Munich

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Interest from Bayern Munich has added urgency to the situation, with former City captain Vincent Kompany believed to be a keen admirer of Foden. The current Bayern boss is said to be monitoring developments closely.

Foden’s representatives have reportedly explored potential alternatives as part of routine due diligence, ensuring they are aware of the wider market. Bayern’s interest is among the most concrete, highlighting just how highly the England international is rated across Europe.

However, City remain firmly in control and are optimistic that ongoing talks will lead to a positive outcome, despite the growing external attention.

Phil Foden is a key player for Pep Guardiola at Man City

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For City boss Pep Guardiola, keeping hold of Foden is surely essential.

His tactical flexibility allows him to operate across multiple positions in midfield and attack, making him a vital component of City’s system.

Even during a campaign where he has had to adapt to different roles, Foden’s quality has remained evident. His ability to influence games in tight spaces and contribute goals makes him one of the most valuable assets in the squad.

Allowing a player of his profile to leave would be a major setback, particularly given his homegrown status and connection to the club. Securing his future would not only fend off interest from Bayern but also reinforce City’s long-term vision built around one of their most gifted talents.