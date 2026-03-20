Spurs transfer news: Blow for Lilywhites as star 'gives green light' to move to three-time Champions League winners

By Seye Omidiora | 20 Mar 2026 18:46 , Last updated: 20 Mar 2026 18:47

Inter Milan are reportedly intensifying their efforts to sign Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

The Nerazzurri have long been admirers of the Italy international and previously attempted to secure his services during his time at Empoli in 2023.

However, the financial muscle of the Premier League saw the shot-stopper move to North London instead, where he has since established himself as a key figure.

Vicario has played 92 Premier League games for the London side and made a total of 116 appearances in all competitions, now in his third season with the 2025 Europa League winners.

With Spurs currently enduring a tumultuous season that has seen them drop toward the relegation zone, the 29-year-old is understood to be seeking a return to his homeland.

The Italian giants are now poised to act as they look to refresh their own options between the sticks.

Inter director reportedly travels to London for Vicario transfer talks

© Imago

According to a report from Calciomercato, Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has flown to London to formalise interest in the goalkeeper.

The Italian giants are keen to capitalise on the disarray at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the club sit 17th in the Premier League table.

Vicario has reportedly given the green light for the move as he looks to escape the toxic atmosphere currently surrounding the Lilywhites.

The potential summer move comes as Inter look to resolve their own goalkeeping situation, with several senior figures facing uncertain futures at the San Siro.

Inter 'plan goalkeeping overhaul' as Sommer contract nears end

© Imago

The potential arrival of Vicario could signal the end of Yann Sommer’s tenure in Milan as the veteran's contract approaches its expiration date.

Inter are also reportedly considering a departure for backup choice Josep Martinez, who has failed to convince the coaching staff since his arrival from RB Leipzig.

Securing a proven Serie A performer like Vicario would provide the Nerazzurri with long-term stability as they aim to remain competitive in both domestic and European competitions.