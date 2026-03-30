Barcelona transfer news: Saudi Arabian outfit make contact over 'spectacular' summer deal for Blaugrana attacker

By Matt Law | 30 Mar 2026 13:56 , Last updated: 30 Mar 2026 13:57

Representatives from Saudi Pro League outfit Al Qadsiah have reportedly made contact with senior figures at Barcelona to discuss a potential deal for Dani Olmo.

The Spain international made the move to Barcelona from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2024, and he has represented his current side on 77 occasions in all competitions, scoring 20 goals and registering 14 assists in the process.

Olmo has scored eight goals and registered seven assists in 38 appearances for Barcelona this season, but he is not a part of Hansi Flick's first XI at Camp Nou.

Indeed, Fermin Lopez is ahead of him in the pecking order for the number 10 spot, with the Spaniard in exceptional form during the 2025-26 campaign.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Barca's Olmo 'the subject of interest' from Al Qadsiah

Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha would both be chosen ahead of him in the wide areas if Flick has a full squad available for action.

There has recently been speculation surrounding Olmo's future despite the fact that his contract at Camp Nou is due to run until the summer of 2030.

Barcelona are thought to be willing to sell him at the end of the season for the right price.

According to Marca, Al Qadsiah are keen on Olmo and have made contact with Barcelona executives to discuss the possibility of a transfer.

The report claims that scouts from the Saudi Arabian outfit have watched Olmo in action this season, although there has not been any contact with the player at this stage.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Should Barcelona allow Olmo to leave?

Despite the recent speculation, it is understood that Barcelona sporting director Deco and head coach Flick view Olmo as a vital part of the team's plans moving forward.

However, if a substantial offer from Saudi Arabia arrives, then it will be very difficult for Barcelona to turn it down, as the Catalan side want to boost their squad this summer.

A major Olmo departure could potentially open the door for Barcelona to complete a move for RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande, who is currently being linked with a switch to Camp Nou.