Liverpool transfer news: Arne Slot’s side could be ‘barged aside’ by Bayern Munich in race for £60m defender

By Oliver Thomas | 31 Mar 2026 13:29 , Last updated: 31 Mar 2026 13:32

Liverpool will reportedly face stern competition from Bayern Munich in the race to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Maxence Lacroix.

The 25-year-old has established himself as an important first-team player at Selhurst Park since arriving from Wolfsburg for a reported £18m in the summer of 2024.

No Palace player has played more minutes across all competitions this season than Lacroix (3,840), who has started 28 of the club’s 31 Premier League games and nine of their 10 matches in the Conference League.

Lacroix’s has been a reliable performer for Oliver Glasner’s side and his consistent displays in defence were rewarded with his first senior international call-up to the France squad this month.

He made his debut for Les Blues as a substitute in a 2-1 friendly win over Brazil last Thursday before starting and playing the full 90 minutes in a 3-1 friendly victory against Colombia on Sunday.

Lacroix's impressive performances are also understood to have caught the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Premier League trio Liverpool, Chelsea and Aston Villa.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Bayern ahead of Premier League clubs in race for Lacroix

TEAMtalk claims that all three teams have been monitoring the defender closely and view him as a long-term solution to their respective backlines.

Liverpool, in particular, are expected to prioritise central defensive reinforcements this summer, even if Ibrahima Konate decides to extend his contract beyond next season after dropping a hint over his future.

However, Arne Slot's side and other interested suitors in Lacroix do not appear to be at the front of the queue for his signature, as Bundesliga giants Bayern are said to be ‘very keen’ on the Palace star.

It is claimed that Liverpool could ‘easily be barged aside’ in the race to sign Lacroix by Bayern, who are said to be seen as the club which ‘has done the most work’ at this stage, with a couple of months remaining until the summer transfer window opens.

Bayern are said to regard the £60m-rated Frenchman as the ideal profile to bolster their defence, which already includes Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah and Kim Min-jae.

Meanwhile, head coach Vincent Kompany - a legendary centre-back in his playing days with Man City - is understood to be a huge admirer of Lacroix, who has just over three years remaining on his contract at Selhurst Park.