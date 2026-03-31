Mo Salah transfer latest: Two European giants make offers for Liverpool legend, director claims

By Ben Knapton | 31 Mar 2026 07:34

The director of the Egypt national team - Ibrahim Hassan - has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have already made offers to sign Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah this summer.

The 33-year-old is on the hunt for a new destination after the Reds confirmed last week that he would be leaving the Premier League champions at the end of the season.

The Saudi Pro League is seen as the most viable destination for Salah, more specifically Al-Ittihad, who failed with a £150m offer for the Egypt international during the 2023 summer window.

However, Salah is also likely to be presented with offers from MLS clubs, as well as being given the chance to stay in European football, in either Serie A, the Bundesliga, La Liga or Ligue 1.

Speaking to On Sport - as quoted by The Guardian - Hassan warned Salah against the idea of moving to North America and revealed that PSG and Bayern have both taken an interest in the wing wizard.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah 'receives PSG, Bayern offers'

© Imago / Sportimage

"I would prefer him to stay in Europe," Hassan said. "I have heard about offers from Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and clubs in the Italian league.

"A move to MLS? He would be far too out of the spotlight. You won’t remember Salah any more than I remember [Lionel] Messi now; I don’t even try to watch him. If he does not receive offers from Europe, then a move to the Saudi league would be a good option, especially with big names such as Cristiano [Ronaldo]."

During Salah's brief exile from the Liverpool team in January, it was reported that his agent had been in contact with unnamed Serie A teams, nine years on from the attacker's departure from Roma to join the Reds.

Since the summer of 2017, Salah has firmly established himself as one of the greatest players to ever wear the Liverpool shirt, coming up with an astronomical 255 goals and 122 assists in 435 appearances across all competitions.

Despite failing to hit the heights of 2024-25, Salah has still managed a respectable 10 strikes and nine helpers from 34 matches in the current campaign, and he is on course to return from injury in time for Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final with Manchester City.

Who are Liverpool's potential Mohamed Salah replacements?

© Imago / Maximilian Koch

While Salah is still contracted to Liverpool until the summer of 2027, the 33-year-old and the Reds have apparently agreed to a mutual termination, allowing him to leave on a free.

Therefore, any hope of a part-exchange deal with PSG for Bradley Barcola or Bayern for Michael Olise has been extinguished, but the Frenchmen have been unsurprisingly mooted as potential successors nonetheless.

Liverpool have supposedly also identified a 'ground-breaking' Premier League replacement for the Egyptian, while rumours surrounding RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande continue to swirl.

Arne Slot's side must compete with Manchester United to get their hands on the Ivory Coast youngster, though, and both English giants have also suffered a new blow in their attempts to lure him to the Premier League.