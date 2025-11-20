Sports Mole previews Saturday's Premier League clash between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Already resigned to conceding their Premier League title in the eyes of many, Liverpool host an increasingly sturdy Nottingham Forest side at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Arne Slot's men returned to losing ways just before the international break, while Sean Dyche's crop are aiming to extend their unbeaten run to four games in all tournaments on Merseyside.

Match preview

Liverpool fans could rightly point the finger at the nonsensical decision to disallow Virgil van Dijk's goal at the Etihad, but not a single Reds supporter should have been under the illusion that their side did not deserve to be beaten 3-0 by a dominant Manchester City.

Dogged displays against Aston Villa and Real Madrid in the days prior meant little in Manchester, where Jeremy Doku almost single-handedly devastated the Liverpool backline and capped off the scoring with a tremendous curler after Erling Haaland and Nico Gonzalez's efforts.

There was an element of fortune about City's opening two strikes - both of which were deflected - but there was nothing fortuitous about the Sky Blues' phenomenal performance and warranted victory, one which also broke Liverpool's 44-game scoring streak in the top flight.

The gap between the champions and leaders Arsenal in the Premier League rankings now stands at eight points, and Slot's men are mathematically as close to the relegation zone as they are to the Gunners, leading to understandable fan and pundit admissions that the title will not be remaining on Merseyside.

The hosts' Anfield form specifically paints a rosier picture, though, as Slot has overseen four wins from five home matches in the 2025-26 Premier League season, and it has been over a year since Liverpool last failed to score at Anfield in the first tier.

However, Reds supporters need no reminding who prevented them from finding the net on their own turf in September 2024, as Forest arrive at Anfield bidding for back-to-back league wins on Liverpool's territory for the first time since 1963.

The Tricky Trees may find themselves 11 places and nine points worse off than Liverpool in the Premier League table, but the green shoots of recovery are evident for Dyche's side, who have gone unbeaten in three and lost just one of their last five in all tournaments.

Gameweek 11 brought just a second Premier League success of the season for the Garibaldi, who took down Leeds United 3-1 at the City Ground thanks to goals from Ibrahim Sangare, Morgan Gibbs-White and Elliot Anderson to move to within one point of safety.

For all the Dyche defensive narrative, Forest are averaging more shots (13) and Expected Goals (1.6) per game under the ex-Burnley boss than they managed under either Ange Postecoglou or Nuno Espirito Santo this season, but only time will tell whether that is just the famed new manager bounce working its magic.

Nevertheless, Forest worked their magic against Liverpool last season to take four points from their two fixtures, and the Garibaldi could now go unbeaten in three league games against the Reds for the first time since 1993, when only three members of their current squad were alive.

Liverpool Premier League form:





L



L



L



L



W



L





Liverpool form (all competitions):





W



L



L



W



W



L





Nottingham Forest Premier League form:





L



L



L



L



D



W





Nottingham Forest form (all competitions):





L



W



L



D



D



W





Team News

Good news has been in short supply for Liverpool fans of late, but the Anfield faithful ought to jump for joy at the news that first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker is expected to make his return to action on Saturday following a hamstring injury.

However, one in two out will be the theme for the Reds this weekend, as Florian Wirtz and Conor Bradley are now missing with muscular injuries, joining Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (ACL) on the sidelines.

While Slot has a serious right-back dilemma to solve, Cody Gakpo ought to be a straight swap for Wirtz in attack, where Alexander Isak could also feature from the off.

The £125m man was left on the bench at the Etihad but should now be in consideration to displace Hugo Ekitike up front, while talisman Mohamed Salah will play his 300th Premier League match for the reigning champions.

Regarding Nottingham Forest's player availability, Chris Wood (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (hip), Dilane Bakwa (unspecified), Ola Aina (thigh), Douglas Luiz (thigh) and Angus Gunn (knee) are missing alongside ex-Reds striker Taiwo Awoniyi, who has also picked up an unspecified problem.

As a result, Igor Jesus and Arnaud Kalimuendo will battle to lead the line again, but in more pleasing news, Callum Hudson-Odoi could be back.

Whoever spearheads the charge will be supported by skipper Gibbs-White, who is out to score for the third Premier League game in a row - a feat he is yet to achieve in his fledgling career.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Isak

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Sels; Savona, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hutchinson; Jesus

We say: Liverpool 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Regardless of Wood's availability, Forest's direct football and low-block tactics under Dyche have the potential to unsettle Liverpool to no end, and the Tricky Trees have made noticeable improvements on the attacking front too.

The international break came at a better time for the champions-in-crisis, but we still cannot back the Reds with any real conviction and have belief in the visitors' ability to nick a point from Anfield.

