Sports Mole previews Saturday's Premier League clash between Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two teams level on points in the Premier League table square off at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon, as Brighton & Hove Albion play host to Brentford.

A six-goal thriller was played out the last time these two sides butted heads in April when the Bees secured a 4-2 victory over the Seagulls at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Match preview

An inconsistent 2025-26 campaign for Brighton has seen them record four wins, four draws and three defeats across 11 Premier League matches, but they have improved slightly in recent weeks having lost only one of their last seven top-flight games (W3 D3).

The Seagulls conceded in 20 league games out of 21 before keeping back-to-back clean sheets in their last two matches against Leeds United and Crystal Palace before the international break, following up a 3-0 home win over the former with a goalless stalemate at Selhurst Park a fortnight ago.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler is now gearing up for his 50th Premier League match in charge of Brighton (W20 D17 L12 to date) and at the age of 32 years and 269 days, he will become the youngest ever manager to reach that milestone in the division, surpassing Chris Coleman’s record set in September 2004 (34 years, 107 days).

Sitting 11th in the table and just three points behind the top four, Brighton will welcome this weekend’s return to the Amex Stadium where they are unbeaten in their last nine top-flight matches (W5 D4). Since the start of last season, the Seagulls have lost just three of their 24 home league fixtures (W11 D10); the only ever-present teams with fewer top-flight home defeats in this period are Arsenal, Aston Villa and Liverpool (all two).

After winning their first two Premier League encounters with Brentford in the 2021-22 season, Brighton have won just one of their last six games against the Bees (D3 L2), drawing two of their last three by a 0-0 scoreline.

Brentford were tipped by many to experience a challenging season following a significant summer of change, but the Bees currently sit 12th in the Premier League table after winning five, drawing one and losing five of their 11 matches, form that mirrors the beginning of last year’s campaign under Thomas Frank.

New head coach Keith Andrews won only one of his first seven league games in charge of the Bees, but they have since prevailed in three of their last four matches and have scored at least two goals in each of those wins, most recently coming from behind to beat Newcastle 3-1 on home soil a fortnight ago.

Igor Thiago scored twice after Kevin Schade’s equaliser to increase his Premier League goal tally for the season to eight. Only Erling Haaland (14) has scored more goals in the division thus far than the Brazilian, whose eight goals are the joint-most by a player in Brentford’s first 11 games of a PL campaign, along with Ivan Toney in 2022-23 and Bryan Mbeumo in 2024-25.

Brentford have particularly excelled at the Gtech Community Stadium and boast the joint-second best home record in the Premier League this season (W4 D1 L1), but they have struggled to grind out positive results on their travels, losing four of their five away matches (W1) - more than their final 14 on the road in 2024-25 (W7 D4 L3).

The Bees travel to the Amex on Saturday seeking to avoid losing back-to-back away league matches without scoring for the first time since April 2023, as well as end a four-game winless away run against Brighton (D2 L2) - their last win at the Seagulls was in September 2016 (2-0) in the Championship.

Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League form:





W



D



W



L



W



D





Brighton & Hove Albion form (all competitions):





D



W



L



L



W



D





Brentford Premier League form:





W



L



W



W



L



W





Brentford form (all competitions):





L



W



W



W



L



W





Team News

Brighton’s Adam Webster and Solly March (both knee) remain long-term absentees, while Kaoru Mitoma (foot), Brajan Gruda (knee), James Milner (muscle) and Jack Hinshelwood (ankle) are all doubtful and will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Joel Veltman recovered from a calf injury to feature as a late substitute in the goalless draw with Crystal Palace a fortnight ago and the Dutchman should be ready to start at right-back, but he faces competition from Mats Wieffer.

With Milner and Hinshelwood both doubtful, Carlos Baleba and Yasin Ayari could retain their places in centre-midfield, with Diego Gomez potentially operating on the left flank if Mitoma is not deemed fit to feature, while Georginio Rutter is set to keep his spot in an advanced central role behind striker Danny Welbeck.

As for Brentford, summer signing Antoni Milambo is ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury and he is joined in the treatment room by Benjamin Arthur and Josh Dasilva, who are also nursing knee problems.

Kristoffer Ajer missed the win over Newcastle before the international break due to a back spasm, but the defender was fit to represent Norway over the weekend and he could replace Aaron Hickey at left-back on Saturday.

Jordan Henderson and Yegor Yarmolyuk have started 10 successive Premier League games alongside each other in centre-midfield and they are both expected to retain their starting spots this weekend, while Thiago is set to receive support in attack from Schade and Dango Ouattara.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Wieffer, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, Gomez; Welbeck

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Ajer; Henderson, Yarmoliuk; Schade, Damsgaard, Ouattara; Thiago

We say: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Brentford

Three of the last five meetings between Brighton and Brentford have ended all square, and another closely-contested battle could be on the cards this weekend.

Considering that Brighton boast a strong unbeaten home run and Brentford have struggled on the road this term, the Seagulls will be regarded as slight favourites and they may just do enough to edge past the Bees on this occasion.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email