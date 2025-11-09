Crystal Palace extend their unbeaten Premier League home record to 12 matches in an unprecedented goalless draw with M23 Derby rivals Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace extended their unbeaten Premier League home run to 12 matches in an unprecedented goalless draw with M23 Derby rivals Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park.

A Palace side missing injured captain Marc Guehi faced a few promising Seagulls attacks in the first half, but the Eagles gave as good as they got without making the net bulge.

The home crowd had something to cheer just past the hour mark, albeit not a goal, as a Brighton penalty for a perceived foul on Georginio Rutter was overturned and the attacker was booked for diving.

In the end, both Oliver Glasner's side and Fabian Hurzeler's men ran out of steam, as for the first time in Premier League history, Crystal Palace vs. Brighton at Selhurst Park ended without both teams scoring.

The Eagles and the Seagulls therefore sit neck-and-neck in the Premier League standings in 10th and 11th respectively, although the FA Cup winners are one point better off.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

As goalless draws go, this was on the higher end of the entertainment scale.

With Guehi absent from the hosts' squad, Brighton's attackers ought to have had a glint in their eye, but Jaydee Canvot and co stood firm to repel the Seagulls' futile attacks.

Brighton's ball dominance counted for little due to their lack of a cutting edge, and Hurzeler's side had to survive a couple of scares to even come away with a point.

However, Crystal Palace were evidently leggy from their Thursday feats in the Conference League, and their lack of real squad depth makes Glasner's summer transfer frustrations all the more understandable.

CRYSTAL PALACE VS. BRIGHTON HIGHLIGHTS

Brighton penalty overturned vs. Crystal Palace (64th min, Palace 0-0 Brighton)



Brighton have a penalty overturned after an on-field review ? pic.twitter.com/JG5DhQhfvv

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 9, 2025

The only shocking thing to note here is that the penalty was given in the first place.

Rutter goes down with Jaydee Canvot and Adam Wharton close to him, but the Brighton man clearly initiates the contact, and referee Tim Robinson overturns the spot kick and books Rutter after checking the monitor.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JAYDEE CANVOT

Crystal Palace's youngest-ever defensive starter in the Premier League did not look one bit out of place in the Eagles' backline, and he has come on leaps and bounds in a short space of time since his horror moment against AEK Larnaca in the Conference League.

The 19-year-old registered a tremendous seven clearances, four recoveries, three interceptions and two blocks in the capital and was a more than capable deputy for Guehi - a sign of the future?

CRYSTAL PALACE VS. BRIGHTON MATCH STATS

Possession: Crystal Palace 42%-58% Brighton

Shots: Crystal Palace 10-7 Brighton

Shots on target: Crystal Palace 2-3 Brighton

Corners: Crystal Palace 4-8 Brighton

Fouls: Crystal Palace 10-12 Brighton

BEST STATS



Jaydee Canvot makes his first start for Crystal Palace today. Aged 19 years and 103 days old, he is the youngest ever defender to start a Premier League match for the Eagles. ? pic.twitter.com/iy2VocALqx

— Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) November 9, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Two away days are next on the agenda for Palace, who visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on November 22 and head to Strasbourg for a Conference League clash five days later.

Meanwhile, Brighton are back on the South Coast immediately after the international break, when the Seagulls host Brentford in two Saturdays' time.

No Data Analysis info