Preview:Oxford United vs Stoke City - prediction, team news, lineups

Stoke City will be targeting a third successive victory when they travel to the Kassam Stadium for Tuesday's Championship meeting with Oxford United.

The Potters are sitting just outside the automatic promotion spots in third position, while the U's are operating in the bottom half of the table in 18th place.

Match preview

Oxford have taken 13 points from as many Championship matches this season, with seven of those arriving in their last four outings.

Gary Rowett's side recorded victories against Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday on either side of a 1-0 defeat to Wrexham, before they salvaged a point from Saturday's home clash against Millwall.

Przemyslaw Placheta netted a 96th-minute equaliser to rescue a 2-2 draw after Jake Cooper had restored Millwall's advantage following Cameron Brannagan's first-half equaliser.

After drawing at the Kassam Stadium for the third time this season, Oxford will be looking to claim their second home win in Tuesday's meeting with promotion hopefuls Stoke.

The U's will have fond memories of last season's home game against the Potters, which saw Idris El Mizouni score the decisive goal in a narrow 1-0 victory.

In fact, Oxford have never lost a competitive head-to-head home match, having won six and drawn four of their previous 10 home encounters.

Stoke are sitting just a point behind second-placed Middlesbrough after winning seven, drawing three and losing three of their 13 league matches this term.

The Potters have taken maximum points from three of their last four matches, including a dominant display in Saturday's home clash with Bristol City.

Manchester City loanee Divin Mubama scored his first senior hat-trick, alongside goals from Million Manhoef and Junior Tchamadeu, to fire his side to a 5-1 victory at the bet365 Stadium.

After making it four home games without defeat, Stoke will now head on their travels with hopes of claiming back-to-back away wins after beating Portsmouth 1-0 on their last road trip.

Stoke will be keen to reproduce the goalscoring form that showed on Saturday, given the fact they have failed to score more than one goal in any of their last five away matches.

Mark Robins has tended to enjoy recent meetings with Oxford, having seen his last five managerial encounters yield three wins and two draws.

Oxford United Championship form:

D L W L W D

Stoke City Championship form:

D D W L W W

Team News

Oxford remain without defender Brodie Spencer and winger Matt Phillips due to foot and thigh injuries respectively.

Left-back Greg Leigh is waiting in the wings if Jack Currie is unable to prove his fitness after being forced off against Millwall.

Placheta will be hoping that Saturday’s late equaliser will be enough to earn him a place in Tuesday’s starting lineup.

As for the visitors, Bosun Lawal and Sam Gallagher are making progress in their injury recoveries, although the pair are unlikely to be ready for Tuesday’s fixture.

Mubama will continue to lead the line, with the striker looking to produce another strong display after netting his first senior hat-trick on Saturday.

At the back, Ben Wilmot will partner Ashley Phillips in central defence, while Aaron Cresswell and Tchamadeu are set to operate right and left full-back respectively.

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Cumming; Long, Helik, Brown, Leigh; Mills, De Keersmaecker, Vaulks, Brannagan, Placheta; Lankshear

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Johansson; Tchamadeu, Phillips, Wilmot, Cresswell; Pearson, Baker; Manhoef, Bae, Thomas; Mubama

We say: Oxford United 1-1 Stoke City

Stoke may have won three of their previous four matches, but they have won just one of their last five away matches, and with that in mind, we think they will have to settle for a point against an Oxford side that have drawn three of their previous five matches.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Ben Sully

