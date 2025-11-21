Cameroon manager Marc Brys brands Etta Eyong "a very good player" and insists that the Levante forward has the qualities required to represent Barcelona.

The 22-year-old's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with a number of clubs, including Barcelona, believed to be interested in signing him during next summer's transfer window.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Real Madrid have also been linked with the attacker, who has scored five times and registered one assist in nine appearances for Levante since his arrival from Villarreal over the summer.

Eyong made his debut for Cameroon in October, and he is now on three caps for his national side.

Brys has paid tribute to the "dangerous" and "unpredictable" forward, claiming that his skillset is "valuable for any top team".

Barcelona continue to be linked with Levante's Eyong

"He’s a very good player. Very modest and humble, which is a gift. He’s not an egocentric striker; he plays for the team. I like that: he’s hard-working, and he draws attention so others can take advantage of the space," Brys told Mundo Deportivo.

"He played one game with us and did well, even though he didn’t score. He was an important addition to the squad. He has a good heart, he’s polite, and he has no negative attitude. That’s what makes him special.

“He needs to continue developing, to integrate more fully, but he has the potential to score a lot of goals. He’s already shown that, although he hasn’t yet reached his full potential. We’d like to continue working with him because he can keep growing,”

When asked whether Eyong could represent Barcelona, Brys said: “I think so, given his potential. There’s always room for a new player on a team if they have the right qualities. Look at Lamine Yamal: a year ago, nobody thought he’d be playing for the first team, and now he’s a key player.

Man United, Real Madrid, Arsenal are also 'eyeing' Eyong

“Etta has that potential, too. He’s dangerous, unpredictable, and can surprise anyone. And that’s valuable for any top team.

“Although he has the mentality of a pure striker, he acts like a team player, and that combination is rare. You can’t compare them, but I can say that as a person, a player, and a striker, I have a lot of respect for him.

“He’s humble, respectful, and has a great desire to improve. He works hard individually, he’s ambitious, and he has great qualities,” he said.

“We talk a lot, we give each other advice. He’s not someone who runs around without thinking; he asks questions, he reflects, and he listens to his teammates and coaches. That intelligence and his physique make him a very complete player."

Eyong has scored six goals and registered three assists in 11 La Liga outings this term, starting the campaign with Villarreal before making the switch to Levante.

Villarreal have first refusal on Eyong next summer, but the Yellow Submarine will seemingly face serious competition if they wish to re-sign him in 2026.