Preview: Cieza vs Levante - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 01 Dec 2025 19:17 , Last updated: 02 Dec 2025 04:19

Top-flight Levante will be looking to avoid a major upset against fifth-tier Cieza when the two sides face off in Wednesday's Copa del Rey clash.

The visitors will head into the second-round tie without a permanent head coach after Julian Calero was dismissed following Saturday's defeat to Athletic Bilbao.

Match preview

Cieza are looking forward to testing themselves against top-flight opposition after pulling off an upset in their first-round tie against Cordoba.

Rafa Ortiz's 82nd-minute effort proved enough to seal a 1-0 victory to condemn the Segunda Division side to an early exit.

Cieza followed that cup success with three wins in four league matches, including a 2-1 victory in their most recent outing against Yeclano Deportivo B.

In fact, Cieza are sitting three points clear at the top of Group 13 of the Tercera Federacion, having won nine of their 12 league matches this term (D1, L2).

Wednesday's hosts have also avoided defeat in each of their last five competitive home games, which will provide a source of inspiration ahead of the second-round tie.

Levante are currently searching for a new permanent head coach after Calero was sacked following a concerning run of four consecutive defeats.

Calero may have overseen just two wins in 14 league games, but it would have still been a tough decision to part ways with the individual who led them to the Segunda Division title last season, securing Levante La Liga football for the first time since 2021-22.

Saturday's 2-0 home loss to Athletic proved to be the final game of Calero's tenure, leaving Levante languishing in 19th spot and three points adrift from safety.

Calero's last win as Levante boss took place in a nervy first-round encounter against Orihuela in October's Copa del Rey clash.

The Grantos required a 92nd-minute winner from Carlos Espi, who scored two goals in the thrilling 4-3 victory over the fourth-tier side.

They will be hoping for an easier time of it in Wednesday's fixture, with the visitors aiming to progress beyond the second round for the first time since 2022-23.

Cieza Copa del Rey form:

W

Cieza form (all competitons):

W W W L W W

Levante Copa del Rey form:

W

Levante form (all competitions):

D W L L L L

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Antonio Gallego is likely to start in goal for the hosts, although Alex Sanchez is also an option after playing in the first-round win over Cordoba. The fifth-tier side could line up with a back four made up of Ortiz, David Guerrero, Edu Luna and Adrian Aguirre.

In the final third, veteran striker Florian Taulemesse is set to be given the responsibility of leading the line against Levante. As for the top-flight visitors, Matias Moreno and Dela will be out for a few weeks after picking up hamstring and calf injuries respectively. Pablo Martinez and Espi are also expected to miss out through injury, although Athletic loanee Unai Vencedor will return to the squad after being ineligible for Saturday's defeat against his parent club. Interim head coaches Vincente Iborra and Alvaro del Moral are likely to make a number of changes for the cup tie, with Victor Garcia, Jorge Cabello, Roger Brugue and Jose Luis Morales among those who could feature in the starting lineup.

Cieza possible starting lineup:

Gallego; Ortiz, Guerrero, Luna, Aguirre; Britos, Camacho; Martinez, Pujante, Lopez; Taulemesse

Levante possible starting lineup:

Campos; Garcia, Elgezabal, Cabello, Matturro; Morales, Rey, Olasagasti, Brugue; Romero, Koyalipou

We say: Cieza 1-3 Levante

Levante may enter the cup tie on the back of a four-game losing run, but even with changes to their lineup, they should have the quality required to claim a comfortable victory on Wednesday.