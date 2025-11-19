The signing of Antoine Semenyo should not be considered as an “essential priority” for Manchester City, but the Bournemouth star would be a “perfect” addition for Premier League rivals Arsenal, Citizens expert Steven McInerney tells Sports Mole.

The signing of Antoine Semenyo should not be considered as an “essential priority” for Manchester City, but the Bournemouth star would be a “perfect” addition for Premier League rivals Arsenal, Citizens expert Steven McInerney from Esteemed Kompany has told Sports Mole.

Semenyo has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 11 matches for a Bournemouth outfit who have enjoyed spells inside the top four and currently sit just four points behind Man City in second place.

The versatile attacker, who primarily operates on the left flank, was linked with the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window before he put pen to paper on a new contract at the Vitality Stadium until June 2030.

His impressive form this term is understood to have caught the attention of several top clubs including Man City, Spurs and Liverpool, with Bournemouth allegedly 'powerless' to resist a January sale as the 25-year-old’s contract contains a £65m release clause which becomes active in the New Year.

McInerney has labelled Semenyo as a “cracking player” and expects his release clause to be activated in the winter window, but he feels that Man City already have ample options who can play on the left wing, including in-form star Jeremy Doku.

“It's weird, because if you'd asked me four or five months ago, I'd probably be a lot more for it, but right now, I don't know,” McInerney told Sports Mole when discussing the prospect of Semenyo joining Man City.

Why Man City should not be “desperate” for in-demand Semenyo

“If Semenyo comes in, it'd be great... If Semenyo played on the right - and he can play on the right - I'd be a lot more for all of this. But right now, in Jeremy Doku, I think City have got one of the most in-form wingers in world football, never mind just the Premier League.

“He's having an absolute breakout season and he's been absolutely brilliant, playing for one of the best sides in the league right now. Another couple of goals and assists for Belgium (during November’s international break).

“Semenyo is brilliant. He's very much the archetypal modern Premier League winger. A bit like Sadio Mane maybe stylistically. Incredibly aggressive, two-footed, a great goalscorer, he's contributing very regularly. Outside of [Erling] Haaland, there's a good chance that he's the most in-form player in the Premier League.

“But he does like to do a lot of that work off the left channel, and right now, I don't think we're necessarily lacking options on that side. If Doku isn't there, you've got [Omar] Marmoush who wants to play on that side too. The other options are Savinho, Oscar Bobb, Rayan Cherki who can all play out wide as well. Guardiola's put [Phil] Foden and Bernardo [Silva] out wide before, too.

“I think City do need another elite-level winger, but I can't help but feel if it's going to be any side, it's that right-hand side where no-one's really nailed down themselves as a starting option.

“Semenyo's a cracking player and he's given City loads of problems. I just don't know if it’s a position City are desperate for, given that it'd be a January signing as well. I think City would have taken him five months ago, almost certainly, if Savinho had left, and he was an option with that.

Arsenal “should be all over” Semenyo signing in January

“It's one of those where if he comes in, great. He's a cracking player and I do feel he's got the ability to go even further.

“He's very much on the up and is having that spell that a lot of great players do before they sign for a traditionally big club, and I mean this with the greatest respect to Bournemouth who are obviously fantastic, but I'd be amazed if they are in the Champions League at the end of the season. I think Semenyo will be catching the attention of clubs of that calibre.”

McInerney has, in fact, suggested that Semenyo would be a better signing for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, who rejected the attacker during his teenage years following unsuccessful trials at the Emirates Stadium, before beginning his professional career at Bristol City.

“Rumours of Liverpool being linked to him as well. Apparently he's an Arsenal fan,” said McInerney. “He’d be a great signing for them. I think he'd be perfect actually, so don't do it Arsenal, it'd be a terrible signing! [But] he really would suit them, more than any option they've got out there (on the left), so they should be all over that, if they're taking it seriously.

“I think there's a good chance that someone activates this (release clause), because you've got a reliable goalscorer who's incredibly dynamic, so aggressive, so effective with that foot, work constantly, he's a smart signing for someone, I just don't think City will go in for him personally.”

“Sensational” Doku proving why Man City do not need to sign Semenyo

He added: “If he'd been playing a lot on the right, I think this would genuinely be something City would consider, I think there is a sort of goalscoring weakness on that side, I think we'll see Marmoush a bit on that side for what it's worth in the coming months.

“It's just Doku's in such sensational form (on the left). The level that Doku's playing at right now for Man City is truly elite. In terms of creating chances, carrying the ball, dribbling and all that kind of stuff, he's sort of one-of-one in the Premier League right now, so I just don't see [Semenyo] coming in and (Pep Guardiola) putting Doku on the bench straight away.

“I think the tactics that we've got right now really suit Doku. They suit the link-up with [Nico] O'Reilly as well on the left-hand side. I just think there'll be a lot of bench time for [Semenyo].

“City aren't adverse to putting players on the bench who have cost a lot of money. Guardiola's done it before, but I just think they'll be tempted to look for that kind of solution at the end-of-season. I suspect someone will come in for Semenyo before then.

“I think in terms of priority, I don't think [signing a new winger is] an essential priority, but I think it's something City will keep an eye on.”

In October last year, Semenyo publicly admitted that he is an Arsenal supporter and he “wants to play for the top clubs” at some stage in his career.