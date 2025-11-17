Liverpool reportedly hold interest in Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo and Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, and they may make moves in the January window.

Liverpool will only move for Antoine Semenyo in January if a market opportunity presents itself, Reds transfer expert David Lynch has claimed.

While the club spent in the region of £450m in the summer window, Arne Slot's side look disjointed and in need of further reinforcements, with the Bournemouth winger Semenyo the latest star to be linked.

The attacker is reported to have a release clause totalling £65m, though clubs could sign him for a lower fee if they wait until the summer.

Lynch insisted that the Reds would act if an opportunity presented itself, but he also questioned whether he should be seen as a priority, telling Sports Mole: "You think back to the season that Cody Gakpo was signed, Liverpool were struggling massively. They needed help in midfield and in defence, but they went and signed Cody Gakpo.

"It was an opportunity they couldn't miss, so maybe something similar happens here. It would have to be an opportunity like that because I don't think they would go out and pay absolutely anything Bournemouth demanded for Semenyo - it would be because there's a clause that they feel like they can't miss out on.

"But if they get a left-winger now, why didn't they do it in the summer? If the plan at the time, and this is what I was told, was to really trust Ngumoha, are they abandoning that now and accepting he's going to struggle for minutes going forward? It's an interesting one, and there's no doubt in my mind that he's a player that they've looked at."

Liverpool signed Gakpo in the January window of the 2022-23 season, and he scored seven goals and provided two assists in 21 Premier League matches that campaign.

Marc Guehi to Liverpool: Will Arne Slot get Crystal Palace centre-back?

While the Reds could make an addition in the forward line, they continue to be linked to Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, who they failed to sign on deadline day of the summer window.

The Englishman's ability on the ball could help Liverpool solve some of their issues building out from the back, and with the Englishman's contract expiring at the end of the season, fans are hopeful that Palace would be willing to sanction a deal.

However, Lynch told Sports Mole that the Eagles may view keeping Guehi as better for their chances of winning the Conference League, saying: "I'm not sure whether Marc Guehi is going to be available at all because what's an amount of money that makes it worth it for Palace right now?

"It's probably not an amount that Liverpool will go to, and for Marc Guehi, he's got a World Cup at the end of this season, he's playing well. He's also in a team that's in Europe and he has an opportunity to win more silverware this season, because I think they will win the Conference League.

"It doesn't make sense for the player, it doesn't make sense for Palace. It might make sense for Liverpool, but probably not at a price that's going to force Palace's hands. I'm really struggling to see that deal happening at the moment."

The addition of Guehi in the summer is by no means a formality given other teams in the Premier League have been credited with an interest in the defender, as have Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Will Liverpool sign a midfielder in the January transfer window?

Many pundits have highlighted Liverpool's inability to deal with second balls, with the team's struggles in midfield allowing opponents to produce numerous attempts at goal.

Palace midfielder Adam Wharton has been linked in recent days, though he has been spoken about as a potential target for the summer.

Lynch argued that a midfielder would have to be sold for someone to be signed in the winter, telling Sports Mole: "I'm approaching this January and I'm not entirely sure that Liverpool are going to do anything. With the midfield, you look at it and someone would have to go, and I don't think anybody's going to go in January.

"It's crazy to think they did so much surgery to the squad in the summer but there are still gaps in there and areas that need attention. Those issues are clearly there, and that's why the squad is not as good as it was last season.

"However, whether those players [that can help the team] are available in January, or if Liverpool are willing to move for them, I'm sceptical about that."

Alexis Mac Allister has failed to impress this term, and there have been suggestions that he could leave in the coming transfer windows amid rumours of Real Madrid's interest.

