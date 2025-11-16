Liverpool reportedly make contact with a Premier League club over the potential signing of a midfielder, with Arne Slot keen for a refresh in the middle of the pitch.

Liverpool have held initial talks with Crystal Palace regarding the signing of midfielder Adam Wharton, the latest report has claimed.

The Merseysiders have endured a nightmarish season, with the club having entered the international break eight points behind first-placed Arsenal in the Premier League.

Arne Slot has faced significant criticism for his failure to get more out of the team's summer signings, additions that were worth in the region of £450m.

While many supporters and pundits have argued that the current team are underperforming, there have also been calls for further spending in the coming transfer windows.

According to DaveOCKOP, Liverpool have held talks with Palace over the possibility of signing Wharton, though any deal is expected to be completed in the summer rather than in the winter.

Adam Wharton: Does the Crystal Palace midfielder solve Arne Slot's problems?

One of the Liverpool's biggest problems this season has been their inability to play out from the back following the exit of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid.

Of the starting back four, only Virgil van Dijk is able to play line-breaking passes in deep areas of the pitch, and the lack of a controller in midfield has made the Reds relatively easy to press.

Wharton's biggest strength is his ability to take the ball from defence and move possession quickly into the forward line, and the Englishman's passing range could benefit attackers such as Mohamed Salah and Alexander Isak.

The 21-year-old is not the most physically imposing, and that aspect of his performance may be cause for concern given Liverpool have often struggled to win second balls when opponents go long.

However, boss Arne Slot could solve many of the team's issues without the ball with a better press and a more compact shape, meaning any problems with Wharton in midfield could be mitigated.

Could Alexis Mac Allister be sold in the summer transfer window?

Alexis Mac Allister was arguably the best midfielder in the Premier League in 2024-25, with his performances helping the team win the title.

However, the Argentine has struggled to get back to the same level this season, and his form is concerning considering he has had long enough to recover from the injury that caused him to miss much of pre-season.

The 26-year-old has been tentatively linked to the likes of Real Madrid, and the topic of his transfer may come up sooner rather than later as he will have two years left on his contract at the end of the season.

If Liverpool did sign a controlling midfielder, perhaps exploring Mac Allister's potential sale would be worthwhile, especially if lucrative offers were made.