Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'willing' to sell four first-team players in January to fund midfielder move

Manchester United are reportedly willing to listen to offers for four first-team players during the January transfer window in order to fund a move for a new midfielder.

The Red Devils are seventh in the Premier League table, only three points off third-placed Chelsea, and their absence from Europe this season will give them an advantage when it comes to the race to secure a top-five spot in the division.

Man United are set to sign two new central midfielders in 2026, while the wing-back areas are also likely to be addressed near summer, but head coach Ruben Amorim is believed to be hopeful that a major signing could arrive in January.

In order for that to be possible, the 20-time English champions will have to sanction some first-team exits, and according to ESPN, offers for Kobbie Mainoo, Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte and Tyrell Malacia would be seriously considered.

Malacia is the least surprising name on the list, with the Dutchman out of contract next summer, and he will leave on a free transfer at the end of the 2025-26 campaign unless the club are able to secure a transfer fee during the winter market.

Man United 'prepared' to sell Mainoo, Zirkzee, Ugarte, Malacia

Mainoo's departure would be the most controversial, with the 20-year-old still regarded as one of the best young talents in English football, but he has struggled this season.

The midfielder has only played 171 minutes of Premier League football this term and has not yet been in from the start in England's top flight in 2025-26.

Mainoo asked to leave on loan in the latter stages of the summer market, but Man United rejected the request - his situation has not changed, and a departure in January is now seen as possible, providing that a suitable offer arrives.

Zirkzee scored his first goal of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday, but there remains huge uncertainty surrounding the Dutchman's future, with a return to Serie A possible.

Ugarte, meanwhile, has struggled badly since a move from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2024, and the Uruguay international is not thought to be in Amorim's long-term plans.

January exits could fund mid-season midfielder move

Man United allegedly believe that they could potentially land a midfielder in January, with Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller a leading target for the club.

Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba and Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson are also admired, although it would be incredibly difficult to sign any of the trio during the January transfer window.

Stiller may be available in the winter market, and the 24-year-old has again been in strong form for Stuttgart this season, making 20 appearances, scoring once and providing six assists.