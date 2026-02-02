Brighton & Hove Albion exit confirmed as Fabian Hurzeler calls January deal "a good move for all parties"

By Matt Law | 02 Feb 2026 09:57 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 09:59

Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed that midfielder Brajan Gruda has joined Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig on loan for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.

The 21-year-old made the move from Mainz 04 to Brighton in the summer of 2024, and he has represented the Seagulls on 45 occasions, scoring four goals and registering eight assists.

Gruda has been a regular for Brighton this season, scoring three goals and registering three assists in 20 appearances in all competitions.

The attacker has only started eight times in the Premier League this term, though, and the decision has now been made to allow him to join Leipzig.

“Brajan wants regular football, and we are not able to guarantee him that in the second half of the season, so this loan represents a good move for all parties," Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler told the club's official website.

Brighton midfielder Gruda joins Leipzig on loan

“This move gives him that opportunity, a chance to continue his development and we wish him well for the remainder of the season.”

Gruda has been handed the number 10 shirt by Leipzig, who are currently fifth in the Bundesliga table, three points behind fourth-placed Stuttgart.

“I really wanted to join RB Leipzig as soon as it became clear a winter move was possible for me. RBL are a top club in Germany, and the playing style suits me perfectly," the attacker told Leipzig's official website.

"There has been regular contact between RB Leipzig and me over the years. That gives me a good feeling and shows that the club and the management believe in me and really want me in the team. That makes me even happier to be here now.

"I feel in top shape, I already know many of my new teammates from the national team and the Bundesliga, and I want to help take RB Leipzig back into Europe.

Gruda: 'Leipzig perfect club for me'

"I can’t wait to get out on the pitch with the lads and get started. Of course, I wish Albion every success for the rest of the season.”

Meanwhile, Leipzig's managing director for sport Marcel Schafer said: “We were immediately excited when the opportunity came up to sign Brajan on loan.

"We’ve had him on our radar for several years and would have liked to bring him to Leipzig in 2024. We stayed in touch after that too, so we’re all the more pleased to have him here now, even if it’s initially only a loan. We see Brajan as a number eight or number ten, where he gives us even more options.

"He has good pace, is technically strong and creative, and he also has excellent close control. His attitude, commitment and physicality mean he fits our style without the ball too. He has played regularly in the Premier League, so he’s fit and won’t need much time to settle in.”

Gruda could make his debut for Leipzig in Sunday's Bundesliga clash with FC Koln.