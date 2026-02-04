Man City vs. Newcastle confirmed lineups: Haaland, Rodri benched, Botman, Woltemade decisions made for EFL Cup semi-final clash

By Oliver Thomas | 04 Feb 2026 18:47 , Last updated: 04 Feb 2026 19:14

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made a total of six changes to his starting lineup for tonight’s EFL Cup semi-final second leg against Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium.

Boasting a two-goal first-leg advantage, the Citizens will not begin with top scorer Erling Haaland, who has dropped down to the substitutes’ bench along with Rodri, Rayan Cherki and Gianluigi Donnarumma, while Marc Guehi is ineligible and captain Bernardo Silva is ruled out injured.

Omar Marmoush is set to lead the line in Haaland’s absence and will be supported in attack by Antoine Semenyo, who scored the opening goal in City’s 2-0 first-leg win at St James’ Park three weeks ago.

Phil Foden and Tijjani Reijnders have also been recalled and are set to operate in advanced midfield roles, while Nico Gonzalez has replaced Rodri and will begin at the base of City’s midfield next to Nico O’Reilly.

Nathan Ake has replaced Guehi at centre-back and will wear the captain’s armband alongside Abdukodir Khusanov. Full-backs Matheus Nunes and Rayan Ait-Nouri retain their starting spots, while goalkeeper James Trafford has been recalled at the expense of Donnarumma.

Meanwhile, Ruben Dias is fit to return to the matchday squad after missing the previous eight games with a hamstring injury, and he is joined on the bench by 19-year-old midfielder Sverre Nypan, who is in contention to make his Man City debut after returning from his loan spell at Middlesbrough.

© Imago

Woltemade, Botman, Ramsdale return to Newcastle XI

As for Newcastle, head coach Eddie Howe has made a total of three changes to the side that began the 4-1 away defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League last weekend.

After not featuring in the defeat at Anfield due to a minor thigh problem, centre-back Sven Botman has returned to the first XI tonight along with goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and striker Nick Woltemade, while Nick Pope, Harvey Barnes and Anthony Elanga drop down to the bench.

The Magpies will seemingly switch to a back five, with Kieran Trippier and Lewis Hall operating as wing-back, as Botman, Malick Thiaw and Dan Burn begin as central defenders in front of Ramsdale.

Sandro Tonali - linked with a deadline-day move to Arsenal - will start in a three-man midfield with Joe Willock and Jacob Ramsey, while Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Lewis Miley all remain sidelined with injuries.

In attack, Woltemade is set to lead the line with Anthony Gordon, who started in a central role against Liverpool and scored the opening goal at Anfield, while Yoane Wissa - who started in the first leg - is forced to begin as a substitute.

Manchester City starting lineup: Trafford; Nunes, Khusanov, Ake, Ait-Nouri; Gonzalez, O’Reilly; Foden, Reijnders; Semenyo, Marmoush

Subs: Donnarumma, Dias, Haaland, Cherki, Rodri, Nypan, McAidoo, Alleyne, Lewis

Newcastle United lineup: Ramsdale; Trippier, Botman, Burn, Thiaw, Hall; Willock, Ramsey, Tonali; Gordon, Woltemade

Subs: Pope, Wissa, Barnes, Osula, Elanga, J. Murphy, A. Murphy, Shahar, Neave