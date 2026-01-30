Preview: Getafe vs Celta Vigo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 30 Jan 2026 20:21 , Last updated: 30 Jan 2026 20:22

Celta Vigo will be bidding to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they resume their domestic campaign with a clash against Getafe on Sunday evening.

The visitors are seventh in the La Liga table, level on points with sixth-placed Real Betis, while Getafe are 17th, only one point outside of the relegation zone.

Match preview

Getafe have a record of six wins, four draws and 11 defeats from their 21 league matches this season, with 22 points leaving them down in 17th spot in the division, only one point outside of the relegation zone, which is a major concern at this stage of the season.

Only basement side Real Oviedo (12) have lost more times than Getafe in Spain's top flight this term, while finding the back of the net has been a real issue, scoring just 16 times, which is the second-worst attacking record behind Real Oviedo (11).

The Deep Blue Ones have not managed to triumph in the league since the end of November, losing five of their last seven league fixtures.

Jose Bordalas' side will enter this match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Girona, while they have the third-worst home record in La Liga this term, picking up 11 points from 10 matches.

Earlier this season, Getafe recorded a 2-0 win over Celta in the reverse game, but it was 2-1 to the visitors in the corresponding fixture in 2025-26.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Celta, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Red Star in their final Europa League league stage fixture, with the result seeing them finish 16th in the overall table, so they will feature in the knockout round playoffs.

The Sky Blues have won five of their last seven league matches during an excellent run of form, but they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Real Sociedad in their last La Liga fixture.

Claudio Giraldez's side have a record of eight wins, eight draws and five defeats from their 21 league matches this season, which has left them seventh on 32 points.

Celta are level on points with sixth-placed Real Betis and just two points behind fifth-placed Espanyol, so a top-five spot is certainly achievable this term.

The Sky Blues have been impressive on their travels this season, picking up 18 points from 10 games, which is the third-best attacking record in the division.

Getafe La Liga form:

LLDLLD

Getafe form (all competitions):

LLDLLD

Celta Vigo La Liga form:

WDWWWL

Celta Vigo form (all competitions):

WWWWLD

Team News

© Imago

Getafe will definitely be without the services of two players through injury, with Davinchi and Borja Mayoral unavailable for selection.

Abu Kamara and Yvan Neyou, meanwhile, are facing late fitness tests to determine their availability for the La Liga fixture this weekend.

Martin Satriano is a new signing at Getafe, arriving on loan from Lyon, and the 24-year-old will again feature in the final third of the field for the capital side.

As for Celta, head coach Giraldez could have a full squad to choose from.

There will be changes to the side that took to the field for the Europa League contest on Thursday evening, with Bryan Zaragoza, Fernando Lopez and Oscar Mingueza among those expected to be recalled.

Borja Iglesias could be rested in the final third, but that is unlikely considering that the striker is enjoying an excellent season, scoring 12 times in all competitions.

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Dakonam, Duarte, Romero; Femenia, Milla, Arambarri, Iglesias; Martin; Satriano, Vazquez

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Radu; Alonso, Starfelt, Fernandez; Lopez, Sotelo, Roman, Mingueza; Swedberg, Iglesias, Zaragoza

We say: Getafe 1-2 Celta Vigo

Celta's away form in La Liga this season has been excellent; Getafe will be the fresher of the two teams heading into this match, but we are expecting the away side to navigate their way to an important three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.