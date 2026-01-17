Sunderland 2-1 Crystal Palace: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Black Cats complete comeback

By Ellis Stevens | 17 Jan 2026 16:55

Sunderland completed a comeback to secure a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at the Stadium of Light in the Premier League on Saturday.

An entertaining, back-and-forth first half ended with the teams deadlocked, as Enzo Le Fee's strike cancelled out Yeremy Pino's opener just minutes earlier.

The second half saw Sunderland take control, creating numerous chances before eventually competing the comeback thanks to Brian Brobbey's effort with just under 20 minutes to play.

Crystal Palace pushed for an equaliser in the final minutes, but the Black Cats comfortably defended their goal to retain their lead and secure all three points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Crystal Palace once again rue their missed chances, as the Eagles really should have been multiple goals ahead at the break after several missed chances throughout the first half.

That has been a consistent problem for Oliver Glasner's side in recent weeks, failing to convert their chances and ultimately dropping points as a result.

Although they should have had the lead at the break, the second half performance was far from worthy of a result, as Sunderland were in complete control from the restart until Brobbey's goal in the 71st minute.

The Black Cats also deserve credit for their impressive second half performance, pinning Palace inside their own half for much of the 45 minutes while also comfortably defending their goal as the Eagles pushed for a late equaliser.

The second half performance from Sunderland highlights their amazing strength at the Stadium of Light, where the atmosphere and intense style of play makes it hard for any team to visit.

The eventual victory, partly thanks to their second half showing, means the Black Cats actually remain undefeated at the Stadium of Light in the Premier League this season, a record that will be a delight to Regis Le Bris.

SUNDERLAND VS. CRYSTAL PALACE HIGHLIGHTS

31st min: Sunderland 0-1 Crystal Palace (Yeremy Pino)

Pino opens the scoring for Crystal Palace!

Will Hughes sends in a looping corner, Robin Roefs fails to make a proper contact on his punch.

The ball comes out to Pino at the back post, and the winger brilliantly guides his effort into the top right corner.

33rd min: Sunderland 1-1 Crystal Palace (Enzo Le Fee)

Le Fee equalises immediately for Sunderland!

Sunderland superbly work the ball down the right wing to Nordi Mukiele, who drives forward and delivers a low cross into the box.

The pass perfectly finds Le Fee in space, and the midfielder calmly slots his strike into the bottom right corner.

71st min: Sunderland 2-1 Crystal Palace (Brian Brobbey)

SUNDERLAND'S NUMBER NINE ?



Brilliant work from Noah Sadiki to find Brobbey, who holds off his man and fires in off the underside of the bar!



[2-1]#SUNCRY https://t.co/xXCiV1LAQU pic.twitter.com/N429s050w0 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) January 17, 2026

Sunderland have the lead, Brobbey with the goal!

Sunderland wonderfully work the ball forward to Noah Sadiki, who plays a pass into Brobbey inside the area.

Brobbey adjusts his body to make the shooting chance and fires an unorthodox effort with the outside of his right foot, sending the ball off the underside of the crossbar and in.

MAN OF THE MATCH - NORDI MUKIELE

Mukiele produced a superb performance in both attack and defence for Sunderland tonight, playing a key part in the Black Cats' turnaround triumph.

The defender produced the assist for Le Fee's equaliser, and no player managed to create more big chances than Mukiele's two, while he also completed two dribbles.

At the other end of the pitch, Mukiele made an impressive three tackles, six clearances and two interceptions, helping Sunderland defend their lead in the final moments.

SUNDERLAND VS. CRYSTAL PALACE MATCH STATS

Possession: Sunderland 59%-41% Crystal Palace

Shots: Sunderland 13-6 Crystal Palace

Shots on target: Sunderland 7-2 Crystal Palace

Corners: Sunderland 3-4 Crystal Palace

Fouls: Sunderland 8-15 Crystal Palace

WHAT NEXT?

Sunderland are back on the road next weekend, with a trip to face West Ham United scheduled at Saturday lunchtime.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace return to Selhurst Park to face Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.