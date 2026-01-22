Barcelona vs. Real Oviedo: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for La Liga clash

By Matt Law | 22 Jan 2026 13:20 , Last updated: 22 Jan 2026 13:21

Barcelona will resume their La Liga campaign against Real Oviedo on Sunday afternoon.

Hansi Flick's side are currently top of the La Liga table, one point ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while Real Oviedo are at the bottom of the division.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Barcelona vs. Real Oviedo kick off?

The La Liga contest will kick off at 3.15pm UK time on Sunday afternoon.

Where is Barcelona vs. Real Oviedo being played?

Barcelona will welcome Real Oviedo to their home stadium, Camp Nou.

Real Oviedo incredibly recorded a 1-0 victory over Barcelona when the two teams last locked horns at the famous stadium in May 2001.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Real Oviedo in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Oviedo will be available to watch on Premier Sports 1.

You can subscribe through Sky, Virgin Media or online via Premier Sports.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through the Premier Sports website and the STV Player.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to Premier Sports will show highlights of the best incidents and any goals which are scored in the league fixture.

Barcelona vs. Real Oviedo: What's the story?

Barcelona were stunned by Real Sociedad in La Liga last weekend, suffering a 2-1 defeat, and the Catalan outfit's lead over second-placed Real Madrid at the summit is down to a single point.

Real Madrid will face Villarreal on Saturday, so Barcelona may have dropped to second by the time that this match kicks off.

Flick's team will enter the match off the back of a 4-2 success over Slavia Prague in the Champions League, which has boosted their chances of finishing in the top eight and securing an immediate spot in the round of 16.

Barcelona will be the heavy favourites against a Real Oviedo outfit that are bottom of the division, only managing to pick up 13 points from their opening 20 games.

The Blues, as mentioned, beat Barcelona when the pair last met at Camp Nou, while the strugglers have lost just two of their last six in La Liga, drawing four times during that run.