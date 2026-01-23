Saudi Pro League transfer strategy: Multi-billion-pound bid for 'peak-age' Premier League stars explained

By Seye Omidiora | 23 Jan 2026 03:01

The Saudi Pro League are reportedly preparing for another significant period of expansion as they look to build on the momentum generated by high-profile arrivals over the last three years.

Since the landmark signing of Cristiano Ronaldo in early 2023, the division has continued to attract some of the most decorated names in world football to the Middle East.

With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, the hierarchy in Riyadh are believed to be plotting a comprehensive overhaul of its recruitment strategy to ensure long-term sustainability.

Understood to be central to this vision is a shift toward securing peak-age talent rather than focusing solely on veteran stars nearing the end of their careers.

Consequently, several of the Premier League's most established figures have emerged as primary targets for a multi-billion-pound summer spending spree.

Saudi dealmakers target Salah and Fernandes in summer purge

According to talkSPORT, Saudi officials have identified a shortlist of 50 high-profile players to be targeted during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah and Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes are understood to be at the forefront of this ambitious recruitment drive.

Salah's relationship with Arne Slot has come under strain this season, with the forward's explosive interview on December 6 highlighting their worsened rapport, while Fernandes has expressed frustration over his perceived lack of support at Old Trafford.

Al Ittihad and Al-Hilal are among the clubs closely monitoring the situation as they prepare to test the resolve of the English giants with substantial offers.

Both players would represent significant commercial and sporting coups for a league that is aiming to rival the traditional European elite.

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli and Aston Villa duo Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans are also believed to be potential targets for the next phase of the project.

SPL's transfer ambition: Vini Jr, Lewandowski reportedly targeted

The above source also indicates that La Liga stars Robert Lewandowski and Vinicius Junior are of interest to the Saudi Pro League.

While Lewandowski is no spring chicken, the Barcelona striker's contract runs out in the summer of 2026, with the Blaugrana believed to be keen on Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez and Levante Etta Eyong.

As for Vini Jr., the Real forward is reportedly the subject of a staggering €1bn (£870m) contract offer as Al Ahli look to exploit his stalled contract negotiations in the Spanish capital.

However, Xabi Alonso’s departure from the Spanish capital could change the Brazilian’s stance, which had seemed more likely to be leaving than staying before the former midfielder left the European giants.