Liverpool team news: Arne Slot delivers injury updates on forgotten man, Jeremie Frimpong, Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has delivered a largely pleasing update on the fitness front ahead of Saturday's Premier League showdown with Newcastle United.

The Reds are still on the hunt for their first top-flight win of 2026 against the Magpies, having drawn four straight games in the division before last weekend's heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Bournemouth on the South Coast.

The reigning champions quickly atoned for those errors in a 6-0 Champions League crushing of Qarabag in midweek, seeing them secure a third-placed finish in the league phase and automatic ticket to the last 16.

Liverpool's emphatic victory was not without sacrifice, though, as the luckless Jeremie Frimpong came off after just four minutes with a suspected hamstring problem - already his third such injury of the season.

Speaking to reporters in his pre-game press conference, Slot confirmed that Frimpong would be absent for a "few weeks", although the prognosis is better than the club first anticipated.

"He will definitely not be in the squad for tomorrow," Slot said. "He's out for a few weeks, but not as bad as we thought. Something positive from something not so positive."

Liverpool games Jeremie Frimpong could miss with hamstring injury

Frimpong missing "a few weeks" suggests that the Netherlands international will be out for most if not all of February, when Liverpool have five matches scheduled in domestic competition.

As well as the visit of Newcastle tomorrow, Frimpong will miss the crunch clash with Manchester City on February 8, as well as Sunderland (February 11) and Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup (February 14).

The Reds' trip to Nottingham Forest on February 21 may also come too soon for Frimpong, and it remains to be seen if he has recovered in time for the visit of West Ham United to Anfield on February 28.

The ex-Bayer Leverkusen defender joins fellow defenders Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni (knee) on the sidelines, as well as ex-Magpies striker Alexander Isak, who will be missing for another couple of months with his leg fracture.

Arne Slot confirms double Liverpool boost as Stefan Bajcetic update given

In brighter news for the Reds, Ibrahima Konate is available again following the death of his father, and Curtis Jones - an auxiliary right-back alternative - has recovered from illness.

However, Joe Gomez remains absent with the injury he sustained in the loss to Bournemouth, although Slot does not expect the versatile defender to be sidelined for much longer.

"Ibou trained with us yesterday, will train with us today and will be in the squad," Slot added. "Curtis is again available, and Joe will not be available, but that doesn't have to take much longer."

The Dutchman was also asked about forgotten man Stefan Bajcetic, who has not made a senior appearance for Liverpool since May 2024 due to injury issues and loan spells.

"He's not training with the team. He constantly comes close to the team and then has little setbacks," Slot said, without giving a timeline on his potential comeback.

Liverpool enter the weekend lying sixth in the Premier League table, one point adrift of fifth-placed Chelsea and two below fourth-placed Manchester United.