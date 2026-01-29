Manchester City transfer news: Pep Guardiola 'keen' on 'perfect' player as boss looks to former Liverpool star

By Lewis Nolan | 29 Jan 2026 18:03 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 20:55

Manchester City view former Liverpool player Trent Alexander-Arnold as a perfect fit at right-back, the latest report has claimed.

The Citizens advanced into the knockout rounds of the Champions League on Wednesday, with their 2-0 win against Galatasaray enough to secure an eighth-placed finish.

Erling Haaland scored his first non-penalty goal in 10 games, and Pep Guardiola will need him to be at his best if they are to win major honours in the closing stages of the season.

The club have already brought in attacker Antoine Semenyo, though he is less of a creator and more of a direct threat in front of goal.

Football Insider claim that Guardiola is keen on bringing Trent Alexander-Arnold to the Etihad from Real Madrid, and his creative talents may help get the most out of the club's key forwards.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's season at Real Madrid

Alexander-Arnold has not enjoyed a fruitful season in Spain, starting just seven times for the club, with the defender plagued by injuries.

He has already suffered three muscle problems, and he is expected to be sidelined until February with a quad issue, his sixth setback since the beginning of 2024-25.

The 27-year-old has only produced one assist for Real so far, though he has also had to deal with managerial turmoil at Los Blancos following the dismissal of Xabi Alonso.

It should be noted that Alexander-Arnold has shown glimpses of great chemistry with forwards such as Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, with his immense passing range helping bring Real closer to the final third.

Could Alexander-Arnold win Guardiola the Premier League?

The right-back's injury problems may limit what he could contribute to City in the long term, but perhaps he would be able to benefit them significantly in the short term.

Guardiola's side are only four points behind Arsenal in the Premier League, and they are set to host the Gunners in April.

Arsenal have struggled to break teams down from open play this season, and while they arguably boast a better defence than the Citizens, their lack of ruthlessness in the final third could prove costly.

If City can manage the right-back's health, he may be the piece that pushes the club over the line in the race for the title.