Bournemouth lineup vs. Manchester United: Predicted XI for Premier League encounter

By Ellis Stevens | 18 Mar 2026 14:53

Andoni Iraola may decide to make attacking changes to the Bournemouth side that starts against Manchester United in the Premier League on Friday night.

The Cherries have scored just one goal in their last four games, coinciding with four straight draws, meaning the Spaniard may rotate his attacking options in search of much-needed goals.

As a result, David Brooks, who has created more big chances (seven) than any other Bournemouth player in the Premier League this season could come back into the starting team.

Marcus Tavernier could shift into a more central position, with Evanilson and Rayan keeping their spots in the attack and Eli Junior Kroupi dropping to the bench.

At the other end of the pitch, Bournemouth have conceded only one goal in their run of four straight draws, meaning Iraola is unlikely to name any defensive changes.

Ryan Christie and Alex Scott should continue in midfield, with an unchanged back five of Adrien Truffert, Marcos Senesi, James Hill, Adam Smith and Djordje Petrovic also anticipated.

Elsewhere, Iraola will remain without the services of Justin Kluivert, Lewis Cook, Tyler Adams and Julio Soler due to ongoing injury problems.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Christie; Brooks, Tavernier, Rayan; Evanilson