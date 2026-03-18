Manchester United lineup vs. Bournemouth: Predicted XI for Premier League encounter

By Ellis Stevens | 18 Mar 2026 15:05

Manchester United will be without at least three players for their clash against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Friday night.

Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt and Patrick Dorgu all remain sidelined due to injuries, with the defensive trio not expected to return to action until at least next month.

The Red Devils have been rejuvenated since Michael Carrick's appointment, winning seven, drawing one and losing just one game, and the manager has stuck with a consistent starting team in that time.

Carrick is anticipated to stick to his guns once again on Friday, meaning Senne Lammens should continue behind a back four of Diogo Dalot, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw.

Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo are expected to maintain their partnership at the base of midfield, while captain Bruno Fernandes will hope to grab another assist and edge closer to the Premier League record.

In attack, Benjamin Sesko has proved to be a fantastic option from the bench, scoring four goals in his last five substitute appearances, meaning Carrick may opt to keep the striker on the bench on Friday.

Consequently, an attacking trio of Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha is likely to be named for the trip to the Vitality Stadium.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo