Thibaut Courtois injury concern: Will Real Madrid goalkeeper be available for Atletico Madrid showdown?

By Matt Law | 18 Mar 2026 09:54 , Last updated: 18 Mar 2026 09:56

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa is expecting to have Thibaut Courtois available for Sunday's La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid.

Courtois was substituted at the interval of Real Madrid's Champions League last-16 second leg against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.

Arbeloa revealed after the match that the club's number one goalkeeper had been suffering with some muscular discomfort, and the decision was made to replace him at the interval, with Andriy Lunin coming on for just his fourth appearance of the campaign.

Real Madrid beat Man City 2-1 on the night to record a 5-1 aggregate victory and secure their spot in the knockout round of the Champions League.

However, the team's attention will already have switched to this weekend's huge La Liga game against bitter rivals Atletico.

© Imago

Courtois has suffered a 'right adductor injury'

According to COPE, Courtois has suffered an issue with his right adductor, which has made him a doubt for the Madrid derby on Sunday night.

Arbeloa, though, remains hopeful of having the 33-year-old available.

“Courtois had some discomfort and wanted to continue, but it wasn’t necessary to take any risks because in four days we have another final: a very important derby and a very challenging match," Real Madrid's head coach told reporters after the win over Man City.

"The good thing is also having a goalkeeper like Lunin, who has been frankly good in the second half and has been solid. From here, I want to congratulate him because what he does every time he gets the opportunity to defend Real Madrid’s goal isn’t easy."

© Imago

Lunin will start against Atletico if Courtois does not recover

Courtois has again been in outstanding form for Real Madrid this season, keeping 15 clean sheets in 41 appearances in all competitions.

Lunin, meanwhile, has kept one clean sheet in four appearances this term.

There had been huge speculation surrounding Lunin's future at Real Madrid due to his desire to secure first-team football, but the 27-year-old signed a new contract at Bernabeu in September 2024, and his deal now runs until the summer of 2030.

Courtois, meanwhile, is out of contract next year, but it would not be a surprise to see the Belgian offered a new deal due to the level of his performances.