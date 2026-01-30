Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Newcastle: Jeremie Frimpong, Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez latest

By Anthony Nolan | 30 Jan 2026 01:21 , Last updated: 30 Jan 2026 08:07

Hoping to translate their continental success into the Premier League, champions Liverpool will welcome Newcastle United to Anfield on Saturday.

Arne Slot's Reds automatically qualified for the Champions League's round of 16 on Wednesday, finishing third in the league phase after thrashing Qarabag FK 6-0 at home.

However, the Merseysiders lost Jeremie Frimpong to injury early on, leaving their already bare-bones defence hanging by a thread.

Centre-back Ibrahima Konate could return to the XI this weekend after some time away for personal reasons, though his inclusion is understandably uncertain.

Read on as Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League clash with Newcastle on Saturday.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Giovanni Leoni was signed in the summer of 2025 to bolster Slot's defensive ranks, but he unfortunately suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut.

Liverpool are hoping that the 19-year-old centre-back will be ready for the start of the 2026-27 season.

JEREMIE FRIMPONG

© Imago / APL

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Not known for fitness issues in the past, Frimpong has had his first season on Merseyside hampered by injuries.

The speedster had become one of Liverpool's most effective players in recent weeks, but he had to be replaced early on against Qarabag on Wednesday, and the Reds face an anxious wait to discover how long they will be without the Dutchman.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee/hip

Possible return date: January 31 (vs. Newcastle)

Gomez was forced off during Liverpool's 3-2 defeat against Bournemouth after a collision with Alisson Becker, and subsequently missed the game against Qarabag.

Slot mentioned earlier this week that it would be "tight" for the versatile defender to feature against Newcastle.

CURTIS JONES

© Imago / RHR-Foto

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: January 31 (vs. Newcastle)

Curtis Jones has established himself as one of the best progressive passers in the league this season, but availability has long been an issue for the Liverpool academy graduate.

The midfielder sat out the Qarabag game with a bout of illness, and Slot stated that he will have to "wait and see" whether Jones will be ready to play against Newcastle.

© Imago / Action Plus

Status: Out

Type of injury: Lower leg

Possible return date: March 21 (vs. Brighton & Hove Albion)

Alexander Isak has been sidelined since a tackle by Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven resulted in the striker suffering a complex lower leg injury last month.

The £125m man underwent successful surgery on the issue - which included a fibula fracture - and is set for a few months out for recovery and rehabilitation.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Right-back Conor Bradley is out for the remainder of the season after picking up serious knee injury against Arsenal on January 8.

Like Isak, the 22-year-old also underwent successful surgery, though he could still be out of action until partway through the 2026-27 campaign.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this game.