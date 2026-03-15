Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham: Premier League record broken as stat highlights reason Arne Slot could face sack in summer

By Lewis Nolan | 15 Mar 2026 23:41

Liverpool have now conceded eight Premier League goals in the 90th minute or later, their most in a single campaign in the competition's history.

The Reds kicked off on Sunday against Tottenham Hotspur knowing that rivals Chelsea had lost to Newcastle United, while Aston Villa had been beaten by Manchester United.

Arne Slot's side should have taken advantage against Spurs, especially after Dominik Szoboszlai's free kick gave them a first-half lead.

However, Tottenham battled to find an equaliser, with Richarlison netting a deserved goal in the 90th minute of the game, forcing the Reds to settle for a stalemate.

That was the eighth time in the league this season that Liverpool have conceded in the 90th minute or later, their most ever in a single campaign after letting in seven during 2010-11.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Why do Liverpool concede so many late Premier League goals?

When Liverpool were coached by Jurgen Klopp, the team were renowned for their aggression, with their fitness levels allowing them to start quickly and end strongly.

The squad often suffered injuries as a result of playing with such intensity, but the Reds were able to compete with any opponent until the final whistle.

Slot has implemented a much less demanding approach in matches and in training, and while stars like Ibrahima Konate have suffered far fewer injuries, the club have looked vulnerable in the opening and closing stages of games.

Considering the Premier League had become increasingly physical, it appears the decision to take a more reserved approach to training and fitness has backfired.

© Imago

Will Arne Slot be sacked after Premier League draw at Anfield?

Liverpool fans are known to be patient with managers, but supporters could be heard booing in their thousands on Sunday, and losing the Anfield faithful is never a good sign.

The Reds are set to face Galatasaray at the stadium on Wednesday in the Champions League, but they must overturn a 1-0 deficit if they are to advance into the quarter-finals.

Should Slot oversee a second consecutive round of 16 elimination, the Liverpool hierarchy may be forced to make a decision before the end of the season regarding the Dutchman's position in the dugout.