Arne Slot future: Update as Liverpool's stance on 'sack decision' explained after Champions League win

By Lewis Nolan | 29 Jan 2026 18:53 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 20:56

Liverpool have no plans to sack Arne Slot as his relationship with sporting director Richard Hughes remains strong, the latest report has revealed.

The Reds emerged as 6-0 winners against Qarabag FK on Wednesday, finishing third in the league phase of the Champions League and advancing into the round of 16.

Slot's fortunes in the Premier League have been far less impressive, with the club currently in sixth place following their 3-2 loss against Bournemouth last Saturday.

Some fans have called for the Dutchman's dismissal, especially as rival teams such as Chelsea and Manchester United have seen positive changes after replacing the manager in their respective dugouts.

James Pearce of The Athletic has claimed that Slot still enjoys a strong relationship with sporting director Hughes, and the fact he won the title last term has earned him a degree of leniency.

Does Arne Slot deserve time at Liverpool?

There is an argument that since Slot won the Premier League title, he deserves time and patience, and it is not an unreasonable position.

However, many of the issues that have plagued Liverpool this season were apparent in the second half of 2024-25, and the fact they have not yet been addressed is concerning.

After spending in the region of £450m this summer, there was an expectation that the Merseysiders would mount a serious charge for the title.

While it would be understandable if there were teething difficulties after a summer of change, it is hard to look past the fact the Reds have won just five of their last 18 Premier League games.

Slot may have led the team to the title last season, but he can have few complaints if he was dismissed.

Is Arne Slot creating a rift with fans?

In the aftermath of the club's match against Qarabag, Slot insisted that the club had made progress by referencing the fact the Reds were in the Europa League two seasons ago, losing against Atalanta BC at the quarter-final stage.

That statement only served to further antagonise fans, and build upon the growing animosity towards the Dutchman.

Fans at Anfield have been heard booing the team loudly at full time this season, and many have been critical of the way Slot has conducted himself in interviews.

If the head coach wishes to take charge of the club in 2026-27, then it may be sensible to take a more cautious approach to his media duties in the future.