Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'considering swoop' for Wolves midfielder before winter deadline

By Matt Law | 30 Jan 2026 08:28

Manchester United have reportedly not ruled out moving for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes before the January transfer window closes for business.

The Red Devils will overhaul their midfield this year, with Casemiro leaving on a free transfer at the end of the 2025-26 campaign, while Manuel Ugarte is set to depart.

Bruno Fernandes's future is also the subject of much speculation, with the Portugal international potentially leaving Old Trafford this summer in search of a fresh challenge.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba, Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton are all on Man United's radar for the summer.

However, there have been claims that a midfielder could be added to the squad before the end of the transfer window, with Gomes one of the players linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd 'considering' late January move for Gomes

According to TEAMtalk, Man United are still contemplating a move for the Wolves midfielder before the January window closes for business on Monday.

Wolves are bottom of the Premier League table, picking up only eight points from their 23 league matches this season, and they will play Championship football next term unless something dramatic occurs in the final months of the campaign.

As a result, Gomes is set to leave Molineux at some stage this year, and a departure before the end of the winter market is not being ruled out.

The 24-year-old has made 26 appearances for Wolves during the 2025-26 campaign, including 22 outings in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian has featured on 122 occasions for his current team in all competitions since making the move from Flamengo in January 2023.

Will there be any late January exits for Man Utd?

Joshua Zirkzee's future continues to be called into question, and there is believed to be a chance that the Netherlands international could leave before the end of the January window.

Roma and Juventus continue to be linked with the Dutchman, who will find it difficult to secure regular action at Man United in the coming months, with the Red Devils only having Premier League football to focus on.

Zirkzee has recently been on the sidelines due to a minor muscular injury, but it is understood that the attacker is now approaching full fitness and could be in the squad against Fulham on Sunday unless a move develops before then.