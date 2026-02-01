Arsenal lineup vs Chelsea: Possible XI for EFL Cup clash as Saka set to miss out again

By Ellis Stevens | 01 Feb 2026 16:42

Arsenal could be without superstar Bukayo Saka once again for their EFL Cup semi-final second leg meeting with Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Gunners hold a 3-2 lead going into Tuesday's reverse leg, but Mikel Arteta is anticipated to be without star player Saka, who missed out on the win against Leeds United at the weekend due to an injury in the warm-up.

Arteta said that Saka was immediately withdrawn from the squad after feeling a niggle in the warm-up, and the winger continues to be assessed ahead of Tuesday's fixture.

Noni Madueke could, consequently, retain his starting right-wing role, especially with Max Dowman also ruled out through injury, while Viktor Gyokeres is also likely to remain in the side as the starting striker.

Elsewhere in attack, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli both started from the bench in the 4-0 triumph over Leeds, but the duo could replace Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard in the attacking quartet.

Further back, Mikel Merino is not anticipated to feature due to a foot injury, meaning Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi should continue their partnership in midfield.

Off the back of a clean sheet at Elland Road, Arteta could name an unchanged backline, with Piero Hincapie, Gabriel, William Saliba and Jurrien Timber in defence.

However, Kepa Arrizabalaga has started all of Arsenal's EFL Cup fixtures this season, and the goalkeeper should replace fellow Spaniard David Raya for this one.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Arrizabalaga; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Odegaard, Martinelli; Gyokeres