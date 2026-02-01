EFL Cup
Arsenal
Feb 3, 2026 8.00pm
Emirates Stadium
Chelsea

Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Chelsea: Bukayo Saka, Max Dowman, Mikel Merino latest

By |

Saka, Dowman, Merino latest: Arsenal injury, suspension list vs. Chelsea
© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Arsenal will aim to book their place in the EFL Cup final when they welcome Chelsea to the Emirates Stadium for the second leg of their semi-final tie on Tuesday night. 

The Gunners hold a one-goal advantage heading into their home leg thanks to a 3-2 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the first leg. 

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their showdown with Chelsea.

Bukayo Saka

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: Unspecified

Bukayo Saka was withdrawn from Arsenal's matchday squad against Leeds United after feeling a niggle in the warm-up, and the winger remains a doubt for Tuesday's clash.

Mikel Merino

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: Unspecified

Mikel Merino has been absent from Arsenal's last two matchday squads due to a reported foot issue, and the midfielder is not anticipated to return for the meeting with Chelsea.

Max Dowman

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: February 14 (vs. Wigan Athletic)

16-year-old phenom Max Dowman is set to remain on the sidelines due to an ankle injury that is expected to keep him out of action until later this month.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no suspended players for Tuesday's game.

