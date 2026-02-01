Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Chelsea: Bukayo Saka, Max Dowman, Mikel Merino latest

Arsenal will aim to book their place in the EFL Cup final when they welcome Chelsea to the Emirates Stadium for the second leg of their semi-final tie on Tuesday night.
The Gunners hold a one-goal advantage heading into their home leg thanks to a 3-2 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the first leg.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their showdown with Chelsea.
Bukayo Saka
Status: Doubt
Type of injury: Unspecified
Possible return date: Unspecified
Bukayo Saka was withdrawn from Arsenal's matchday squad against Leeds United after feeling a niggle in the warm-up, and the winger remains a doubt for Tuesday's clash.
Mikel Merino
Status: Doubt
Type of injury: Foot
Possible return date: Unspecified
Mikel Merino has been absent from Arsenal's last two matchday squads due to a reported foot issue, and the midfielder is not anticipated to return for the meeting with Chelsea.
Max Dowman
Status: Out
Type of injury: Ankle
Possible return date: February 14 (vs. Wigan Athletic)
16-year-old phenom Max Dowman is set to remain on the sidelines due to an ankle injury that is expected to keep him out of action until later this month.
ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST
Arsenal have no suspended players for Tuesday's game.