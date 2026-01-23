Everton injury news: Jack Grealish, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jarrad Branthwaite, Charly Alcaraz update from David Moyes

By Oliver Thomas | 23 Jan 2026 16:56 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 20:51

Everton manager David Moyes has delivered the latest update on the fitness of his squad ahead of Monday’s Premier League clash with Leeds United at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Toffees secured a slender 1-0 victory away against Aston Villa last weekend, a result which has helped them to climb up to 10th in the table and move to within three points of the top five.

Jack Grealish played the full 90 minutes against his former club at Villa Park, but the Manchester City loanee is now facing a significant period on the sidelines with a stress fracture in his foot.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Moyes said: "It's not for me to give the timescales, and we've not got it yet from the doctors. [Grealish has] got a stress-fracture in his foot.

"It's a big blow because he's been hugely important to us. We've had a few injuries but this is a big blow for us.

"We're in close contact with Manchester City, so we'll see how that works as we go along, and as we get more decisions from the specialists."

Grealish has made a notable impression on loan at Everton this season, chipping in with two goals and six assists in 22 appearances, and his absence on the left flank is set to be felt by Moyes’s side.

Branthwaite, Dewsbury-Hall, Alcaraz all back in Everton training

Meanwhile, Tim Iroegbunam remains sidelined with a groin injury and is yet to return to training, while Michael Keane will serve the third and final game of his three-match suspension against Leeds.

On a positive note, Moyes has confirmed that Jarrad Branthwaite, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Carlos Alcaraz have all returned to training after spells out through injury, but it remains to be seen whether any of the Toffees trio will feature in Monday’s matchday squad.

"Jarrad Branthwaite and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are back training. Kiernan's just back in. Charly Alcaraz is back in training,” said Moyes. "Jarrad is back in training. They're certainly getting much closer to it, that's for sure."

In addition, Everton will welcome back triumphant Senegalese duo Idrissa Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye after winning the Africa Cup of Nations last week.

"They walked in the building about half an hour ago, so I can only tell you that I knocked a window at them and shouted out the window at them, but nothing else,” Moyes said. "I've not had a chance to greet them and congratulate them."

Both Gueye and Ndiaye are not nursing any injury issues and are expected to train over the next few days ahead of potentially featuring, either from the start or as substitutes, against Leeds.